S06E27 John KAY

Dans cet excellent premier album confidentiel, ce chanteur germano-canadien essaie de donner un peu d’exposition à ceux qui le méritent, et tente, en même temps, de révéler un côté de lui-même inconnu de l’acheteur de disques.
Playlist :
Many A Mile > John KAY forgotten songs & unsung heroes (Dunhill Records) /
You Win Again > John KAY forgotten songs & unsung heroes (Dunhill Records) /
To Be Alive > John KAY forgotten songs & unsung heroes (Dunhill Records) /
I'm Movin'On > John KAY forgotten songs & unsung heroes (Dunhill Records) /
Walkin'Blues > John KAY forgotten songs & unsung heroes (Dunhill Records) /
Somebody > John KAY forgotten songs & unsung heroes (Dunhill Records) /