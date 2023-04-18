Publié le par Gaëtan

S06E27 John KAY

Dans cet excellent premier album confidentiel, ce chanteur germano-canadien essaie de donner un peu d’exposition à ceux qui le méritent, et tente, en même temps, de révéler un côté de lui-même inconnu de l’acheteur de disques.

Playlist :

Many A Mile > John KAY
You Win Again > John KAY
To Be Alive > John KAY
I'm Movin'On > John KAY
Walkin'Blues > John KAY
Somebody > John KAY
