Publié le par Gaëtan

S06E25 Adam O’FARRILL

Un trompettiste et compositeur de jazz américain qui vit avec son temps. Sa maîtrise et son inventivité résume parfaitement sa vision artistique : une architecture sonore dense liée à des motifs répétitifs qui fait le constat d’appartenir à une humanité bercée par l’effroi.INDEX

Playlist :

STAKRA > Adam O'FARRILL
Visions of Your Other (Biophilia Records en 2021) /

DUCKS > Adam O'FARRILL
Visions of Your Other (Biophilia Records en 2021) /

BUILDING THE METAMORPHOSEN BRIDGE > Adam O'FARRILL
STRANGER DAYS (Sunnyside en 2016) /

KUROSAWA AT BERGHAIN > Adam O'FARRILL
Visions of Your Other (Biophilia Records en 2021) /

INNER WAR > Adam O'FARRILL
Visions of Your Other (Biophilia Records en 2021) /

