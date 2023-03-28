S06E25 Adam O’FARRILL

Un trompettiste et compositeur de jazz américain qui vit avec son temps. Sa maîtrise et son inventivité résume parfaitement sa vision artistique : une architecture sonore dense liée à des motifs répétitifs qui fait le constat d’appartenir à une humanité bercée par l’effroi.INDEX
Playlist :
STAKRA > Adam O'FARRILL Visions of Your Other (Biophilia Records en 2021) /
DUCKS > Adam O'FARRILL Visions of Your Other (Biophilia Records en 2021) /
BUILDING THE METAMORPHOSEN BRIDGE > Adam O'FARRILL STRANGER DAYS (Sunnyside en 2016) /
KUROSAWA AT BERGHAIN > Adam O'FARRILL Visions of Your Other (Biophilia Records en 2021) /
INNER WAR > Adam O'FARRILL Visions of Your Other (Biophilia Records en 2021) /