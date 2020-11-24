S04E13 Psychic TV

Peu connu du grand public, un groupe mythique délivrant une musique provocante, mélange d’influences psyché et pop avec des sons industriels.
Playlist :
Godstar > Psychic TV
ALLEGORY AND SELF (Temple Records en 1988) /
(IT WAS) NEVER ENOUGH > Psychic TV
SNAKES (Angry Love Productions) /
White Nights > Psychic TV
DREAMS LESS SWEET (Some Bizzare en 1983) /
Caresse > Psychic TV
FORCE THE HAND OF CHANCE (Some Bizzare en 1982) /
Farewell > Psychic TV
PAGAN DAY (Sacred Bones Records, Dais Records en 2017) /