Publié le par Gaëtan

S04E13 Psychic TV

Peu connu du grand public, un groupe mythique délivrant une musique provocante, mélange d’influences psyché et pop avec des sons industriels.

Playlist :

Godstar > Psychic TV
ALLEGORY AND SELF (Temple Records en 1988) /

(IT WAS) NEVER ENOUGH > Psychic TV
SNAKES (Angry Love Productions) /

White Nights > Psychic TV
DREAMS LESS SWEET (Some Bizzare en 1983) /

Caresse > Psychic TV
FORCE THE HAND OF CHANCE (Some Bizzare en 1982) /

Farewell > Psychic TV
PAGAN DAY (Sacred Bones Records, Dais Records en 2017) /

