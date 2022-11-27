114 Spécial Moduled Records (Da Productor)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik le label Moduled Records sera le fil rouge du mix.
Crédit photo : Coinx (photo prise au accroche cœurs 2022)
Playlist :
Psychedelic Room > Da Productor /
Secret Garage > Da Productor /
Party In My Garage > Da Productor /
Salad Bowl > Da Productor /
Angers City > Dj Guillaume & Da Productor /
A Lil Bit Sour > Da Productor /
Colors of Melody > Da Productor /
Dance For Revolution > Da Productor /
Revolution Will Not be Televised (Tribute to Gill-Scot Herron) > Da Productor /
Sharped Chord > Da Productor /
Poem for an Anarchist > Da Productor /
Jammy Eggs > Da Productor /
Scrambled Eggs > Da Productor /
Taïko > Da Productor /
Otoshimae > Da Productor /