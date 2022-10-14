113 Spécial Modern Factory (Irezumi, Aril Brikha, Arno Gonzalez…)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik j’ai fait une session spécial pour la Modern Factory.
Playlist :
Entering the forest > Irezumi
Titre dispo sur son album - Forest /
Lemonade Fizz > Johannes Albert
Titre present sur le mix d' OR'L - OR'L Macadam Pinkwashing 18/06/2022 /
Innocuous > Aril Brikha
Titre dispo sur son album - Prisma /
The Vibe > Arno Gonzalez
Titre dispo sur son EP - Maté on the vibe /
Resilience > Vincent Oleg
Titre dispo sur son album - Résilience /
Resist To Change > Gigee
Titre present sur le mix de MBO - MBO Mix Domingo 140719 Warm Up S3A /
Out Of Control > Basskillerz
Titre present sur le mix de MBO - MBO Mix Domingo 140719 Warm Up S3A /
Stretch Out > Manuel-M
Titre dispo sur son album - Silent factory EP /
Felling > Max Bett
Spoiler 🙂 son que je joue a la Moderne! /
Pattern Recognition > Aril Brikha /
Blue-Bird > Vincent Oleg
Titre dispo sur son album - Believe /
Demonstration > Manuel-M
Titre dispo sur son EP - Demonstration /
Acid Plastwitch > Arno Gonzalez
Titre dispo sur son EP - Acid Plastwitch (the remixes) /
Dawn Monkey > 69db
Spoiler 🙂 son que je joue a la Moderne! /
Crisan > Roman Poncet
Titre present sur le mix d' Alex. R - C'est où? : Tout Droit /
Strange Dreamz > Wehbba
Titre present sur le mix d' Alex. R - C'est où? : Tout Droit /