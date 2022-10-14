113 Spécial Modern Factory (Irezumi, Aril Brikha, Arno Gonzalez…)

Entering the forest > Irezumi

Titre dispo sur son album - Forest /

Lemonade Fizz > Johannes Albert

Titre present sur le mix d' OR'L - OR'L Macadam Pinkwashing 18/06/2022 /

Innocuous > Aril Brikha

Titre dispo sur son album - Prisma /

The Vibe > Arno Gonzalez

Titre dispo sur son EP - Maté on the vibe /

Resilience > Vincent Oleg

Titre dispo sur son album - Résilience /

Resist To Change > Gigee

Titre present sur le mix de MBO - MBO Mix Domingo 140719 Warm Up S3A /

Out Of Control > Basskillerz

Titre present sur le mix de MBO - MBO Mix Domingo 140719 Warm Up S3A /

Stretch Out > Manuel-M

Titre dispo sur son album - Silent factory EP /

Felling > Max Bett

Spoiler 🙂 son que je joue a la Moderne! /

Pattern Recognition > Aril Brikha /

Blue-Bird > Vincent Oleg

Titre dispo sur son album - Believe /

Demonstration > Manuel-M

Titre dispo sur son EP - Demonstration /

Acid Plastwitch > Arno Gonzalez

Titre dispo sur son EP - Acid Plastwitch (the remixes) /

Dawn Monkey > 69db

Spoiler 🙂 son que je joue a la Moderne! /

Crisan > Roman Poncet

Titre present sur le mix d' Alex. R - C'est où? : Tout Droit /

Strange Dreamz > Wehbba

Titre present sur le mix d' Alex. R - C'est où? : Tout Droit /