Coinx

#113 Spécial Modern Factory (Irezumi, Aril Brikha, Arno Gonzalez…)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik j’ai fait une session spécial pour la Modern Factory.

Playlist :

Entering the forest > Irezumi
Titre dispo sur son album - Forest /

Lemonade Fizz > Johannes Albert
Titre present sur le mix d' OR'L - OR'L Macadam Pinkwashing 18/06/2022 /

Innocuous > Aril Brikha
Titre dispo sur son album - Prisma /

The Vibe > Arno Gonzalez
Titre dispo sur son EP - Maté on the vibe /

Resilience > Vincent Oleg
Titre dispo sur son album - Résilience /

Resist To Change > Gigee
Titre present sur le mix de MBO - MBO Mix Domingo 140719 Warm Up S3A /

Out Of Control > Basskillerz
Titre present sur le mix de MBO - MBO Mix Domingo 140719 Warm Up S3A /

Stretch Out > Manuel-M
Titre dispo sur son album - Silent factory EP /

Felling > Max Bett
Spoiler 🙂 son que je joue a la Moderne! /

Pattern Recognition > Aril Brikha /

Blue-Bird > Vincent Oleg
Titre dispo sur son album - Believe /

Demonstration > Manuel-M
Titre dispo sur son EP - Demonstration /

Acid Plastwitch > Arno Gonzalez
Titre dispo sur son EP - Acid Plastwitch (the remixes) /

Dawn Monkey > 69db
Spoiler 🙂 son que je joue a la Moderne! /

Crisan > Roman Poncet
Titre present sur le mix d' Alex. R - C'est où? : Tout Droit /

Strange Dreamz > Wehbba
Titre present sur le mix d' Alex. R - C'est où? : Tout Droit /

