107 Spécial Ed Banger Records (Busy P, Molécule, Dj Mehdi, Mad Rey…)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik le label Ed Banger Records sera le fil rouge du mix.
Crédit photo : Coinx
Avec un petit Big Up a l’émission L’Afterwok
Playlist :
The Floating Lotus > Tommy Guerrero /
Rainbow > Busy P /
Beograd > SebastiAn /
Praïa Do Norte (Club Edit) > Molécule /
Heinsenberg > Mad Rey /
1st Peak > Molécule /
Housecall > Boston Bun /
Errotic Impulse feat Arnaud Rebotini > Dj Pone /
Tunisia Bambaata > Dj Mehdi /
MPC 2021 feat Beanjamin Epps & Santigold > Dj Mehdi & Busy P /
Pocket Piano (Joakim Remix) > Dj Mehdi /
Lucky Boy (Surkin Remix) > Dj Mehdi /
Translight > Breakbot /
Aulos Reloaded feat 6ix9ine > Vladimir Cauchemar /
Numanoïd > Feadz /
Oh! (Claude Remix) > Fulgeance /
Radar feat Afrika Bambaataa > Domenico Torti /
Superdiscoteca > Myd /
Dance to the Great Golf Ball in the Sky > Riton /
Belladone > Gaspard Augé /
Our Futur (Loud Disco Mix) > Laurent Garnier & The L.B.S. Crew /