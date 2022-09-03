Beatscape 03.09.2022

INKSWEL FEAT ELIZA DICKSON/PUGS ATOMZ – Why Don’t You Listen (Fred Everything remix) – Why Don’t You Listen (Waajeed & Fred Everything Remixes) – Atjazz Record Company

SOULBRIDGE FEAT PATHY ANDREAS – Love At First Sight (Steven Stone mix) – Love At First Sight – HSR

YAM WHO?/SEAN SCANLAN/NELL SHAKESPEARE – You Belong To Me (extended mix) – You Belong To Me – Midnight Riot

Funkky/Nomvula SA/Eric Kupper – Ngiyeke (Eric Kupper remix) – Ngiyeke – Foliage

Demarkus Lewis – Street Beat (extended mix) – Universal Language/Street Beat – Nite Grooves

Tom Conrad – New York – Deep Adaptation, Vol 3 – Adaptation

Marix Green – Don’t Stop (original mix) – Don’t Stop – Smashing Trax

Deebop – It’s You – It’s You EP – Piston Recordings

GREETINGS – Desires – Don’t Die Wondering – Running Out Of Steam

Case 82 – Loose Control (original mix) – Loose Control – 13 Monkeys

t e s t p r e s s – Make My Body Move – Tenderlove – Shall Not Fade

Pig&Dan – Hope (rework) – 20 Years : Pig&Dan – Sampler I – Elevate

DJ Surgeles – Moonlight Serenade – Moonlight Serenade – The Escape Velocity/Axis

Zoo Look – Lovetrip – Release – Permanent Vacation

Tadeo – Hypnotize – Curiosity. A Human Condition – The Escape Velocity/Axis

Daphni – Mania – Mania – Jiaolong

Biemsix – Heroin Berlin – Hotflush On The Floor 5.2 (Explicit) – Hotflush Recordings

Isaac Reuben – Apollo – Hotflush On The Floor 5.2 (Explicit) – Hotflush Recordings

Kepler – Fold – Freedom Mills – Constant Sound

Marco Effe – Enclosed Silence – Slide Inwards – Break New Soil

Luigi Madonna – CNTMP 2.01 – Contempo Vol 2 – Contempo

Daniel Rifaterra – Satellico – Amanni – We Are The Brave

Alarico – Lost In Time – Boya – Mutual Rytm

Doctor Jeep – Dissociate (Hardcore mix) – VIP EP – Hardcore Energy

Justin Jay & Benny Bridges – Queso – CDMUSIC006 – Club Designs

UNIIQU3 – Touch (Leonce remix) – Touch (Explicit Leonce Remix) – Local Action

Riddim 68 feat JDS – 4th Dimension – Incurzion Optics 020: – Incurzion Audio

Machinedrum – What U Wanted 2 Feel (Pixelord remix) – Nastyfuckk EP – UPA

Machinedrum – Nastyfuckk – Nastyfuckk EP – UPA

Zed Bias – No Puedo Esperar – Tiempo Presente – NEA$

Pablo Bolivar/Sensual Physics – Wellen – Wellen – Seven Villas