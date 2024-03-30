Beatscape 30.03.2024

Frank & Tony – Drift (with DJ Aakmael) – Ethos – Scissor & Thread

Logic1000 – All U Like – Mother – Therapy Music

DJ Psychiatre – Riding Zone – Glad To Be Back – Pont Neuf Records

Remcord – Wax – Carbon Fiber – Reba

AJourneyOfMilez – Mujō – Kwa Dumizulu – Connected

DJ Deep – What’s Going On – [QR]D.081.TSM.24 – Cod3 QR

Erol Alkan – A Hold On Love (dyna-mix) – A Hold On Love (Reworks) – Phantasy Sound

Parris – Underwater Fantasy – Passionfruit – can you feel the sun

Philipp Priebe – Conclusions (OHM Remix) – Apparent Calm Palms (Remixes) – Feuilleton

Fujimoto Tetsuro – Bring Me (RGL Remix) – Bring Me / Destiny – Diskotopia

Tom Trago – All Right – Pearls for Pleasure, Vol. 1 – TT

Mark Broom – Klashjamz – Showtime EP – Rekids

Gerry Read – Not Quite There Yet – Not Quite There Yet – Shall Not Fade

Jeremy Sylvester – Flashback – Flashback – Shall Not Fade

Bufo Bufo – Sargassum – Beezlebufo – Klasse Wrecks

G-Prod – D-Strict – Solar-C – Brique Rouge

Eliphino – I Get It – I Get It – Eliphino

SUCHI & Sam Goku – Blåmerke (Sam Goku Remix) – Ghungroo – !K7

Mike Dehnert – Un – One EP – Syncrophone

Loz Goddard – Sakura – Upside Down Melted Chair – Dirt Crew Recordings

Nomadico – Antivenom – Shards – Yaxteq

Ken Hayakawa & Lee Stevens – If You (Rosa Red Remix) – Retroscope 02 – Luv Shack Records

Jeremy Sylvester – Wickedest Sound – Flashback – Shall Not Fade

Kush Jones – Blockwerk – Blockwerk – Kush Jones

Deetron – Pulse – [QR]D.081.TSM.24 – Single – Cod3 QR

Vinicius Honorio – Stabbed in the Heart – Endless Love – Figure

Alexander Johansson & Mattias Fridell – Hadderaja – Galopp – Truncate

Paal – Talk to Me – Echo Park – Fides

Ryan James Ford – Cheese Bin – Tower Hamlets – EP – Clone Records

Daniel Avery – Running – Wonderland / Running – fabric Records

Kush Jones – Wub – Blockwerk – Kush Jones

Psyk & Orbe – Tunnel Diode – Atonal – Mote Evolver

Risa Taniguchi – B-movie – B-movie – Kneaded Pains

Kerrie – Technopoly Dream – Machine Alliance – Tresor

Yrsen – Sonic Encounters – Slam Presents Exhibit 3 – Soma

Katerina – Love, Health & Money – Lucky You – Kotarak