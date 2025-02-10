Publié le par Jonathan

#449 Bières (10/02/25)

Salut les mouettes ! Cette semaine je vous propose une sélection 2024 consacrée à l’#electrodub. Vous pourrez écouter entre autres Swanga, FULL DUB, AWOGA feat. Dubanko & Hermit , JAEL feat. Tetra Hydro K, Claudien, et bien d’autres encore … L’émission se terminera avec la Deep Tape de Charlie Mystic aka Mysticwood. Pleins de bon sons ! Enjoy !

⚠️ Je vous donne rendez-vous samedi prochain pour une SOIRÉE REGGAE au R-13 ! Ambiance chaleureuse et positives vibes garanties !!!! ✊

❤️

Playlist :

Entre Deux Eaux > Swanga
Entre Deux Eaux (2024) /

Funambule > Mahom Feat. Luiza
(Single) (2024) /

Blood & Victory > Big Red
Blood & Victory (2024) /

Hell > Ful Dub
Un (2024) /

Far From Here Pt.2 > Pracha
Central Oscillation (2024) /

Dem Badmind > Ondubground Feat. General Levy & Danakil (Dubanko Remix)
Remixed (2024) /

Bières > Awoga Feat. Dubanko & Hermit
(Single) (2024) /

KAA > Jael Feat. Tetra Hydro K
Moonlight (2024) /

Sleeping Princess > Skunk Kut Feat. Aniya
Bounce Bitch EP (2024) /

To Di Top > SKG's Dub Alliance
Stardust Echoes (2024) /

Sloth > Claudien
The Thing EP (2024) /

The Ground > Twinkle
Kaïros (2024) /

Deep Tape > Charlie Mystic
(2024) /

