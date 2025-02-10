449 Bières (10/02/25)

Salut les mouettes ! Cette semaine je vous propose une sélection 2024 consacrée à l’#electrodub. Vous pourrez écouter entre autres Swanga, FULL DUB, AWOGA feat. Dubanko & Hermit , JAEL feat. Tetra Hydro K, Claudien, et bien d’autres encore … L’émission se terminera avec la Deep Tape de Charlie Mystic aka Mysticwood. Pleins de bon sons ! Enjoy !
Playlist :
Entre Deux Eaux > Swanga
Entre Deux Eaux (2024) /
Funambule > Mahom Feat. Luiza
(Single) (2024) /
Blood & Victory > Big Red
Blood & Victory (2024) /
Hell > Ful Dub
Un (2024) /
Far From Here Pt.2 > Pracha
Central Oscillation (2024) /
Dem Badmind > Ondubground Feat. General Levy & Danakil (Dubanko Remix)
Remixed (2024) /
Bières > Awoga Feat. Dubanko & Hermit
(Single) (2024) /
KAA > Jael Feat. Tetra Hydro K
Moonlight (2024) /
Sleeping Princess > Skunk Kut Feat. Aniya
Bounce Bitch EP (2024) /
To Di Top > SKG's Dub Alliance
Stardust Echoes (2024) /
Sloth > Claudien
The Thing EP (2024) /
The Ground > Twinkle
Kaïros (2024) /
Deep Tape > Charlie Mystic
(2024) /