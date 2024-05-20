422 Jah Love (20/05/24)

Salut les mouettes ! Cette semaine je vous propose une émission sur le roots ! On retrouve la trame habituelle : On commence avec les béabas du reggae, L’occasion d’écouter des classiques de Burning Spear ou de Sugar Minott. On continue avec les nouveautés : Vous pourrez découvrir le dernier single de Errol Dunkley & The Sons of Africa sorti chez Sound Of Thunder, le single en featuring avec Joe Yorke extrait du prochain album des Co-operators « Sounds From The Fridge » qui sortira chez Waggle Dance Records, ainsi qu’un extrait du nouvel EP de Emanuel & The Bionites « Nations Shall Know » sorti chez BAT Records. On continue avec les coups de cœur : Vous pourrez kiffer sur The Breadwinners meets Marcus I ou sur Pinnacle Sound feat. Jr. Thomas. On finira l’émission avec une sélection oldies, l’occasion d’écouter des perles de l’époque méconnues ! Pleins de bon Sons ! Enjoy !
Playlist :
Swell Headed > Burning Spear
(Single) (1974) /
Dread Are Controller > Linval Thompson
(Single) (1978) /
The People > Sugar Minnott
(Single) (1979) /
Freedom Time > Willie Williams
(Single) (1983) /
In The Shadow > Roots Architects With Vin Gordon & Glen Dacosta Feat. Sheldon
From Then' Til Now (2024) /
You Are My Sunshine > Errol Dunkley
(Single) (2024) /
Hard Road > The Co-operators Feat. Joe Yorke
(Sounds From The Fridge) (24 Mai 2024) /
Jah Love > Emanuel & The Bionites
Nations Shall Know EP (2024) /
Baby I Love You So > aDUBta & Black Oak Roots All Stars Feat Ammoye
Baby I Love You So EP (2024) /
Keep On Telling > Demmas J Feat. Vin Gordon
Not 1 Style EP (2024) /
Don't Let The System Get You Down > George Dekker
(Single) (2022) /
Life Is A Mess > The Breadwinners Meets Marcus I
Lost Tapes Showcase EP (2023) /
Warrior's Eve > Pinnacle Sound Feat. Jr Thomas
Still Dread (2024) /
Dread And Alive > Christos DC
Kung Fu Action Theatre (2024) /
Bad Boy > Edi Fitzroy
(Single) (1981) /
Red, Gold & Green > Junior Dan
(Single) (1978) /
One Fine Day > Santic
(Single) (1977) /
Slow Coach > Garth Dennis
(Single) (1974) /