Publié le par Jonathan

#410 My Blood Runs Deep (26/02/24)

Salut les mouettes ! Cette semaine je vous propose une émission sur le dub, le dub steppa et l’electro dub ! Sélections dub 2023 : Vous pourrez écouter un extrait de l’album de Pinnacle Sound « In Dub Vol 1 » sorti chez BAT Records, de FreedomSteppa « Heading Forward » sorti chez Subsquad Prod, de An Dannsa Dub « Air An Turas » sorti chez Tom Spirals Records, et bien d’autres encore …! Pleins de bon Sons ! Enjoy !

💚💛❤️

Playlist :

Don't Try To Me Dub > Prince Fatty
Prince Fatty Meets The Gorgon In Dub (2023) /

Dub Is The Key > Pinnacle Sound
In Dub Vol. 1 (2023) /

Give Me That Cheese > Slim Levy
Give Me That Cheese EP (2023) /

Kadjembawe > Christine Salem & Dub Across Borders
(Single) (2023) /

Moutains Move > Alpha Steppa Feat. Nai Jah & Ras Tinny
(Single) (2023) /

Olhando Para O Mar > Guux
Nossos Ancestrais (2023) /

Good Morning Zion > Blind Prophet Feat. Daweh Congo
(Single) (2023) /

Kuntur Wisdom > RLB In Dub Feat. Omar Salgado
(Single) (2023) /

Ubuntu Time > UFO Collective
(Single) (2023) /

Ether > Tor.Ma In Dub Feat. Jah My-T
(Single) (2023) /

Thanda > No Ice Cream Sound Feat. Lori sha
Ocean City EP (2023) /

Whimsical Woodland Dub > FreedomSteppa
Heading Forward (2023) /

Sinergia > Laura Canela Feat. B.A.D & Spiritual Sound
Sound Women United Mixtape #1 (2023) /

Butterflies > Ondubground Meets Danakil
Live (2023) /

Midnight > Pracha
Midnight Skankers (2023) /

Cafeine > Hermit
Fragment (2023) /

Black Hole > Pracha
(Single) (2023) /

B-Side > Bakû
(Single) (2023) /

Future > Comrade​:​:​Piet​[​]
Bad Tunes EP (2023) /

Natural Mystic > Panda Dub Feat. Youyou (Hybridub Remix)
(Single) (2023) /

My Blood Runs Deep > An Dannsa Dub Feat. Flew The Arrow
Air An Turas (2023) /

Hail Jah (Remix Version) > Johnny Free D & Dezarie
(Single) (2023) /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.