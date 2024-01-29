Publié le par Jonathan

#406 Haunting Vision (29/01/24)

Salut les mouettes ! Cette semaine je vous propose une émission sur le rub a dub ! Sélections rub a dub 2023 : Vous pourrez découvrir un extrait de l’album de Joe Yorke « Hopeless » sorti chez Rhythm Steady, un extrait de l’EP de Prince Jamo « If You Want » sorti chez Blackrose, 3 singles de Jojo Gladdy, le single de Linval Thompson feat. Naram sorti chez Rick records et bien d’autres encore …! Pleins de bon Sons ! Enjoy !

💚💛❤️

Playlist :

A So The System Work > Ruddy Symbol
(Single) (1985 / 2023) /

Calm Water > Stoneface Priest & Irie Ites
(Single) (2023) /

Robbery > Luciano
(Single) (2023) /

Sound Clash Tonight > George Palmer
(Single) (2023) /

Gimme Marijuana > Linval Thompson Feat. Naram
(Single) (2023) /

Fast Living > Joe Yorke
Hopeless (2023) /

Ancestor's Pain > Sammy Gold
(Single) (2023) /

Jah Rule > Jack Wilson
(Single) (2023) /

Upside Down > Stinging Ray
Fantasy & Waitin' To Cross Caribbean (2023) /

Roadblock > Sammy Gold
(Single) (2023) /

Pollution & Plastic > Kiko Bun
(Single) (2023) /

Want No Problem > Prince Jamo
If You Want EP (2023) /

Like A Soldier > Barrington Levy & Irie Ites
(Single) (2023) /

Beat Dem & People Get Enough & Persistence > Chezidek x Norris Man x Irie Ites
(Single) (2023) /

Bla Bla Bla > Lutan Fyah & Derrick SOund
(Single) (2023) /

To The Top > Lisa Dainjah
(Single) (2023) /

Stay Alive > Dahvid Slur
(Single) (2023) /

Euphrates Running Dry > Levitical Heritage
(Single) (2023) /

Zij Gelooft In Mij > Jojo Gladdy
(Single) (2023) /

Storm Of Emotions > Jojo Gladdy
(Single) (2023) /

Haunting Vision > Jojo Gladdy
(Single) (2023) /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.