Publié le par Jonathan

#404 Nice Thing (15/01/24)

Salut les mouettes ! Cette semaine je vous propose une émission sur le vapor reggae et le vapor dub ! Sélections nouveautés : Vous pourrez découvrir des extraits du nouvel album de Atili « Huglife II » sorti chez S/O Records, des extraits de la mixtape de Tenor Vapor « The Plug » sorti chez 1988 Records, des extraits de la « Mixxtape » de O.B.F sorti chez Dubquake Records, un extrait du nouvel EP de Blundetto & Di Ruption « Lonely Road » sorti chez LesRythmes Ruban et bien d’autres encore …! Pleins de bon Sons ! Enjoy !

💚💛❤️

Playlist :

In The Dark (Bonus Track) > Atili
Huglife II (2023) /

Ilusiones > Antxon Sagardui & Kbless
(Single) (2023) /

Europa > Jul Feat. Morad (Atili Rmx)
Kingston 13 Mixtape (2023) /

Lonely Road > Blundetto & Di Ruption
Lonely Road EP (2023) /

Take Ova > Jimijah & Sr Dubong (Tebor Vapor Rmx)
The Plug Mixtape (2023) /

Blues > Pupajim (Tenor Vapor Rmx)
The Plug Mixtape (2023) /

Rock In The Atmosphere > Dick Ranking (Tenor Vapor Rmx)
The Plug Mixtape (2023) /

Sailing On The Ocean > Pupajim (Tenor Vapor Rmx)
The Plug Mixtape (2023) /

That's Not True > Skip Marley & Damian Marley (Tenor Vapor Rmx)
The Plug Mixtape (2023) /

Lone Range And Tonto > Tenor Saw (Tenor Vapor Rmx)
The Plug Mixtape (2023) /

Pace Maker > Telly
(Single) (2023) /

Nice Thing > Biga Ranx
(Single) (2023) /

Like That > Telly
OBF Mixxtape (2023) /

The Vibe > Pupajim
OBF Mixxtape (2023) /

Goodbye Babylon > Telly
OBF Mixtape (2023) /

Conex​õ​es de Mafia > Matué Feat. Rich The Kid (Sr Dubong Rmx)
(Single) (2023) /

Upgrade > Mr Marley & Apollo G (Sr Dubong Rmx)
(Single) (2023) /

My View > Atili Feat. Biga Ranx & Moistune
Huglife II (2023) /

Be Mine > Atili Feat. Susanna Okonowski
Huglife II (2023) /

Smooth Opeartor > High Budub & Bambow One
(Single) (2023) /

One Minute To Dream > CC Dub Feat. Mad'J
(Single) (2023) /

Montpellier > Biga Ranx (Tenor Vapor Rmx)
Minitape (2023) /

Freestyle Radio Nova > Biga Ranx (Tenor Vapor Rmx)
Minitape (2023) /

Air France Anthem > Biga Ranx & Joseph Coton (Tenor Vapor Rmx)
Minitape (2023) /

A No Any Man Can't Test Nancy > Sister Nancy (Tenor Vapor Rmx)
Minitape (2023) /

Travel On > Irie Nanara (Tenor Vapor Rmx)
Minitape (2023) /

Come Down > Supercat (Tenor Vapor Rmx)
Minitape (2023) /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.