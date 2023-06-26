Publié le par Jonathan

#384 Big Dreamers (26/06/23)

Salut les mouettes ! Cette semaine je vous propose une émission sur le digital reggae, le reggae Lo-Fi et Vapor Dub ! Sélections nouveautés : Vous pourrez découvrir 2 extraits du nouvel album de Sr. DuBong « Life In A Balance » sorti chez Lisburn Record, 2 extraits du nouvel EP de T.Time Records & Peter Wall « Far Away » sorti chez T.Time Records, ainsi que le dernier single de  Atili feat. Pupajim, de 4rran sorti chez Mirrored Doors et Elojah Production, et bien d’autres encore …! Pleins de bon Sons ! Enjoy !

💚💛❤️

Playlist :

Lost In Babylon > Sr Dubong Feat. Maks Powah
Life In Balance (2023) /

L$Dub > Sr Dubong Feat. Albert Hofman
Life In Balance (2023) /

Hustler Things > I Gardo & Aryeh Yah
(Single) (2023) /

From My Little Rock > Atili Feat. Pupajim
(Single) (2023) /

You > T.Time Records & Peter Wall
Far Away (2023) /

Far Away > T.Time Records
Far Away (2023) /

Big Dreamers > 4rran
(Single) (2023) /

Boulot > Sadek Feat. Biga Ranx
Ouvert Tout L'Été (2023) /

I Find You > Tiwony
Freqency (2023) /

Carry On > Fatbabs & Davojah
(Single) (2023) /

Freestyle > Atili & Fugees (Tenor Vapor Remix)
(Single) (2023) /

Just Wanna Rock > Lil Uzi Vert (Tenor Vapor Remix)
(Single) (2023) /

Space > Sheila Langa
(Single) (2023) /

High Grade > Dj Vadim Feat. XL Mad
(Single) (2023) /

Politicians > Stepart & Dumis9n I
(Higher) (2023) /

Higher > Stepart & Dumis9n I
Higher (2023) /

Se Me Va (Inna Sound System Style) > Danel
(Single) (2023) /

C'est Écrit > Francis Cabrel (Jeep Remix)
Donne Merci Mixtape (2023) /

Killing Him Softly (Dubplate) > John Holt
Donne Merci Mixtape (2023) /

Ova > Biga Ranx (Jeep Remix)
Donne Merci Mixtape (2023) /

Fuzzy > Sheila Langa (Jeep Remix)
Donne Merci Mixtape (2023) /

No Escape (Dubplate) > Linval Thompson
Donne Merci Mixtape (2023) /

Je T'aimais, Je T'aime Et Je T'aimerais > Francis Cabrel (Jeep Remix)
Donne Merci Mixtape (2023) /

+ Bonus > Telly & Lil'Slow
Requiem Pour Un Tournesol Mixtape (2020) /

