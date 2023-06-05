Publié le par Jonathan

#381 Nambu Ushioi Uta (05/06/23)

Salut les mouettes ! Cette semaine je vous propose une émission sur le rub a dub ! sélections 100% nouveautés : Vous pourrez découvrir un extrait du nouvel album de CHEZIDEK & Irie Ites sorti chez Irie Ites Records, ainsi que le dernier single de Mungo’s Hi Fi & Hollie Cook feat. Horseman sorti chez Scotch Bonnet Records, de Junior Roy & Dub Shepherds sorti chez BAT Records et de Joe Yorke & The 18th Parallel sorti chez Fruits Records et bien d’autres encore …! Pleins de bon Sons ! Enjoy !

💚💛❤️

Playlist :

Too Much Confusion > African Star
Days In Confusion (1981 / 2023) /

Yesterday's Tomorrow > Devon Russell & High Times Players
(Single) (1983 / 2023) /

Christmas Time > Michael Powell
(Single) (1983 / 2023) /

Moving Out > Johnny Powell
(Single) (1985 / 2023) /

Sugarwater > Mungo's Hi Fi & Hollie Cook Feat. Horseman
(Single) (2023) /

Ghetto Stars > Alpha Pup
Real Rockers Vs Bass Culture Players (2023) /

Coming Of Jah Jah > The Roots Radics Feat. U-Roy & The Congos
Sly & Robbie Vs The Roots Radics : The Deejay Battle (2023) /

Jah Love Conquers All > Irie Ites Feat. Al Campbell
Ina Struggle Riddim (2023) /

Ready Now > El Fata & B-no
(Single) (2023) /

Stand Up > Tristan Palmer
(Single) (2023) /

Babylon A Pass > Junior Roy & Dub Shepherds
Dub Shepherds Present : Junior Roy At Bat Records (2023) /

Please Tell Me > Brother Ek & Prince Treety
(Single) (2023) /

Run Things > Micah Shemaiah
Jamaica Jamaica (2023) /

Tears > Prince Theo & Lions Flow
(Single) (2023) /

My Story > Kin Riddimz & Junior Morgan
(Single) (2023) /

Who Fool You > Chezidek & Irie Ites
Never Stop (2023) /

End Of The Day > Joe Yorke & The 18th Parallel
(Single) (2023) /

Give It To Them > Alborosie Feat. Burro Banton
Destiny (2023) /

In Your Eyes > Johnny Osbourne
Right Right Time (2023) /

Nambu Ushioi Uta > Jojo Gladdy
(Single) (2023) /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.