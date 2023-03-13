Publié le par Jonathan

#369 Bamboo Station Birthday (14 Ans) (13/03/23)

Salut les mouettes ! Cette semaine on fête les de 14 ans de Bamboo Station ! Émission grand format (3H) qui est partagée avec Lus (Mélodub) qui sera avec une sélection reggae / dub et Flex (Boboss Sound System) qui est venu nous faire un mix vinyles autour du new roots, quand à moi je suis avec une sélection 100% oldies qui part de 1980 pour aller jusqu’à 1986, qui tourne autour du roots, du rub a dub et du waterhouse style ! Pleins de bon Sons ! Enjoy !

🚨 N’oubliez pas de nous retrouver vendredi prochain de 20h à 2h00 au Bar du Quai pour la Angers Reggae Sound System : Jo Bamboo Station meets Boboss Sound !!! 🔥🔥🔥

💚💛❤️

Playlist :

Every Dreadlocks > Black Uhuru
(Single) (1980) /

Kingdom Rise Kingdom Fall > Wailing Souls
(Single) (1981) /

Works Of Jah > Freddy McGregor
(Single) (1982) /

Youthman Skanking > Wayne Smith
(Single) (1982) /

Keep On Running > Dub Shepherds ft. Jahno
Live Dub Camp Festival (2022) /

Gimme Back Mi Culture > Trinity & Irie Ites
Ina Struggle Riddim (2023) /

Time > Joe Yorke & Irie Ites
Ina Struggle Riddim (2023) /

Quicksand > Joe Yorke & Stand High Patrol
(Single) (2021) /

I Love King Selassie > Mikal Rose
(Single) (1996) /

Every Knee Shall Bow > Garnett Silk
(Single) (2011) /

Rasta Know Say > Morgan Heritage
(Single) (1995) /

Rastafari Lives > I lements
(Single) (2010) /

International Farmer > Peter Broggs
Rastafari Liveth (1982) /

Love Is A Key > The Viveroys
We Must Unite (1982) /

In Pieces > Don Carlos & Gold
Raving Tonight (1983) /

Uneployment > Twinkle Brothers
burden Bearer (1983) /

Recounciliation > Midnite
Rule The Time (2007) /

Inner kingdom > Dubanko Feat Riwan
Hidden Feelings (2023) /

Housealite (Live Session) > Tasheeno
ElectronicAfroDub Sessions (2022) /

Groovewax /

Over The Hill > Luciano
(Single) (1997) /

Lift Up Your Head > Everton Blender
(Single) (1999) /

Ghetto People Song > Everton Blender
(Single) (1996) /

Bad Boy > Yami Bolo
(Single) (2000) /

I Hold The Handle > Barrington Levy
Life Style (1984) /

Roots Man > Half Pint
One In A Million (1984) /

I & I Time > Trevor Juior
(Single) (1984) /

Hail Me Idrin > Ini Kamoze
Ini Kamoze (1984) /

Boy Rude > Groovewax Feat. Big Red /

I Wonder > Iseo & Dodosound
Blossom (2022) /

K'hoot > Bandikoot in Dub
Odd Stories (2021) /

Holding Firm > Sizzla
(Single) (1995) /

Good Ways > Sizzla
(Single) (1998) /

Just One Of Those Days > Sizzla
(Single) (2003) /

Cherish No Wrong > Capleton
(Single) (2000) /

Woman Change Your Ways > Junior Reid
Firehouse Clash (1986) /

Come Into My Parlour > Winston Hussey
The Girl I Adore (1986) /

What They Say > Junnior Reid
Hidden Treasure (1999) /

La Pantera > Roland Cristal
(Single) (2019) /

Comme Un Dauphin > Ok Subtil
(Single) (2021) /

