Publié le par Jonathan

#363 Dirty Mouth (30/01/21)

Salut les mouettes ! cette semaine je vous propose une sélection des belles sorties 2022 que je n’ai pas eu le temps de vous passer l’année dernière (épisode 4), consacrée au reggae digital, dub vapor, liquid dub, lo fi reggae, cloud reggae : vous pourrez écouter 2 extraits de la mixtape de Telly « Off Road » sorti chez 1988 Records, 2 extraits de la mixtape de Moistune « Fuck My Job I Wanna Be Moistune » sorti chez 1988 Records, de Tenor Vapor « The Plug » sorti chez 1988 Records, 2 extraits de l’EP de T.Time Records & Junior Dread « Version » sorti chez T.Time Records, ainsi que 2 extraits de l’EP de Sheila Langa « Bad Decisions » sorti chez LaPanchita Records. Pleins de bons sons ! Enjoy !

💚💛❤️

Playlist :

Nuh Run ! > I Gardo, Dada I & Ka Dub
(Single) (2022) /

Lost In The Space > I Gardo & Salnes Sound
(Single) (2022) /

SHP Vapodub Style > Telly
Off Road Mixtape (2022) /

Like A Tree > Telly
Off Road Mixtape (2022) /

Puff It > Davojah
(Single) (2022) /

Simmer Down > Charlie P Feat. Sr Wilson
Anything Anytime Anywhere (2022) /

Rise > T.Time Records & Junior Dread
Version EP (2022) /

Night Nurse (Cover) > T.Time Records & Junior Dread
Version EP (2022) /

IRMÃ > JÇÃO & Tess Essomba
(Single) (2022) /

La Juani (Remix) > Moistune
Fuck My Job I Wanna Be Moistune Mixtape (2022) /

Sangue Vermelho > Tenor Vapor Feat. Nina Girassois, Telly & Paulera
The Plug - Tenor Vapor Mixtape (2022) /

Who Is Gonna Help Me Praise Jahovia > Tenor Vapor Feat. Tenor Saw & Biga Ranx
The Plug - Tenor Vapor Mixtape (2022) /

Slave Mill (Remix) > Johnny Free D Feat. Damian Marley
Remix Version EP (2022) /

To The Bone > SD Hollis Feat. Bost & Bim
(Single) (2022) /

El Dia Ke Tot Rebente (Remix) > Moistune
Fuck My Job I Wanna Be Moistune Mixtape (2022) /

Los Hombers Del Mañana > Salda Dago & Thunder Clap (Moistune Remix)
(Single) (2022) /

Bun Babilon Outro > Moistune & Ranking Youth
Corpetit & Cormenut Mixtape (2022) /

'Bount The Money > Sr Dubong & Cedric Miller (Frenk Dublin Remix)
Sound For The Peace (2022) /

My Element > JÇÃO & Tena Irie
(Single) (2022) /

Cowboy Town > I Gardo & Hail Recommended
(Single) (2022) /

Pvssy > Sheila Langa
Bad Decisions EP (2022) /

Dirty Mouth > Sheila Langa
Bad Decisions EP (2022) /

