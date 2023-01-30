363 Dirty Mouth (30/01/21)

Nuh Run ! > I Gardo, Dada I & Ka Dub

(Single) (2022) /

Lost In The Space > I Gardo & Salnes Sound

(Single) (2022) /

SHP Vapodub Style > Telly

Off Road Mixtape (2022) /

Like A Tree > Telly

Off Road Mixtape (2022) /

Puff It > Davojah

(Single) (2022) /

Simmer Down > Charlie P Feat. Sr Wilson

Anything Anytime Anywhere (2022) /

Rise > T.Time Records & Junior Dread

Version EP (2022) /

Night Nurse (Cover) > T.Time Records & Junior Dread

Version EP (2022) /

IRMÃ > JÇÃO & Tess Essomba

(Single) (2022) /

La Juani (Remix) > Moistune

Fuck My Job I Wanna Be Moistune Mixtape (2022) /

Sangue Vermelho > Tenor Vapor Feat. Nina Girassois, Telly & Paulera

The Plug - Tenor Vapor Mixtape (2022) /

Who Is Gonna Help Me Praise Jahovia > Tenor Vapor Feat. Tenor Saw & Biga Ranx

The Plug - Tenor Vapor Mixtape (2022) /

Slave Mill (Remix) > Johnny Free D Feat. Damian Marley

Remix Version EP (2022) /

To The Bone > SD Hollis Feat. Bost & Bim

(Single) (2022) /

El Dia Ke Tot Rebente (Remix) > Moistune

Fuck My Job I Wanna Be Moistune Mixtape (2022) /

Los Hombers Del Mañana > Salda Dago & Thunder Clap (Moistune Remix)

(Single) (2022) /

Bun Babilon Outro > Moistune & Ranking Youth

Corpetit & Cormenut Mixtape (2022) /

'Bount The Money > Sr Dubong & Cedric Miller (Frenk Dublin Remix)

Sound For The Peace (2022) /

My Element > JÇÃO & Tena Irie

(Single) (2022) /

Cowboy Town > I Gardo & Hail Recommended

(Single) (2022) /

Pvssy > Sheila Langa

Bad Decisions EP (2022) /

Dirty Mouth > Sheila Langa

Bad Decisions EP (2022) /