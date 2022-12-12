Publié le par Jonathan

#358 Africa (12/12/22)

Salut les mouettes ! Cette semaine je vous propose une émission consacrée au Dub, Dub Steppa, Electro Dub et Dub Techno. On aura que des nouveautés : Vous pourrez découvrir un extrait du dernier album de Full Dub « Forward » Sorti chez Absilone et Flower Coast, de ROOTS RAID feat. Cookah & Likkle Ferguson « Nuit Blanche » sorti chez ODG PROD, de Danakil Meets ONDUBGROUND « Danakil Meets Ondubground Part. 2 » sorti chez ODG PROD, ainsi que le dernier single de Awa Fall & Alpha Steppa sorti chez Steppas Records. Pleins de bon sons ! Pleins de basses ! Enjoy !

💚💛❤️

 

Playlist :

Trodding Home > Junior Delgado
(Single) (2022) /

Always Looking Around > Full Dub Feat. The maucals
Forward (2022) /

Release The kraken > Baltimores (Jael Remix)
Remix Trip (2022) /

God Send > Awa Fall & Alpha Steppa
(Single) (2022) /

Patience > Suzanne Belaubre & Knights Of Mandala
(Single) (2022) /

Kopernik > Ondubground Feat. Sumac Dub
(Single) (2022) /

Africa > Roots Raid Feat. Cookah & Likkle Ferguson (Panda Dub Remix)
Nuit Blanche (2022) /

Mad > Weeding Dub Feat. Solo Banton
Where We Come From (2022) /

Burning > Radikal Guru & Bukkah (Bukkah Remix)
(Single) (2022) /

Dub Poem (Matabaruka Speech) > Mystical Powa
Dub Weapon EP (2022) /

Back To Shcool > Eek-A-Mouse & Pana Dub
(Single) (2022) /

Dem Nuh Like We > Danakil Meets Ondubground Feat. Omar Perry
Danakil Meets Ondubground Part. 2 (2022) /

Execution In The Street > Dub Shepherds & JAHNO Feat. Vivian Jones (Wicked & Bonny Remix)
Dub Master Clash - 5 Years Of Clash Vol. 3 (2022) /

Dub Vaxx > Skancid & Carryphonics
City Squad : Lille (2022) /

Rave > Bisou
(Single) (2022) /

Narpoo Morality > Blue Hill
(Single) (2022) /

Casse Les Coctails > Ishiban
(Single) (2022) /

Sip & trip Part. 1 > Bakû
Anomalie #9 (2022) /

Lava (Magma mix) > OBF Feat. Nazamba
Lava (2022) /

The Begining Of A Longer Life > Flamel Sound
(Single) (2022) /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.