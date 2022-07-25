Publié le par Jonathan

#346 The Herbs (Bamboo Station & Melodub dernière de la saison 25/07/22)

Salut les mouettes ! Cette semaine je vous propose une Émission de 3 heures partagée avec Chup de Melodub qui sera avec une Sélection 100% vinyles orientée sur le roots, le rockers et le dub passant des années 1970/80 à nos jours. Pour ma part je serais une sélection 100% nouveautés qui ira du ska au dub en passant par le rocksteady, le roots et le steppa. Pleins de bon sons ! Enjoy !

💚💛❤️

Playlist :

Drummin' For Don > Crazy Baldhead
(Single) (2022) /

Bagarang > Mango Wood
(Single) (2022) /

Meeting In A Wonderland > The 18th Parallel Meets Horns Of Guiding Star Orchestra
(Single) (2022) /

Long Road > Big Youth
(Single) (2022) /

Realize > Richie McDonald's & Glen Brown
(Single) (1972) /

The Race > The Gladiators
(Single) (1973) /

Jah Jah A Come > Everton Dacres
(Single) (1977) /

Babylonians > The Officials
(Single) (1974) /

Behold > Ras teo
(Single) (2022) /

Better Days > Nga Han, Dr Ouahed & Baay Selectah
(Single) (2022) /

Ayzoh > Teddy Dan
(Single) (2022) /

Teachings Of Is Majesty > Prince Alla
(Single) (2022) /

Turn Your Light Down Low > Earl Heptones & Salute
(Single) (2016) /

This World > Tabby Diamonds
(Single) (2020) /

Freedom Fe Natty > Junior Ross & Tappa Zuckie
(Single) (2010) /

You Gonna Find You > Winston Reedy
(Single) (2019) /

The Herbs > Nazamba, Barrington Levy & OBF
(Single) (2022) /

Mama > Robert Dallas
(Single) (2022) /

Illegal Dance > Biga Ranx Feat. Jael
Eh Yo ! (2022) /

Burn Dem Down > L'entourloop Feat. Capleton
(Single) (2016) /

Chan Chan > Iseo & Dodosound
(Single) (2019) /

Youth Of Eglinton > Black Uhuru
Red (1981) /

Buss Out A Street > Al Campbell & Iron Dubz
(Single) (2022) /

Reedemer > Alpha Steppa
(Single) (2022) /

Jah Is Here > Indica Dubs Meets Vibronics Feat. Shiva
Principles Of Dubplate Series (2022) /

Violin Step > Ashanti Selah Feat. Ras Divarius (Alpha Steppa Remix)
(Single) (2020) /

Mama Dub Remix > Wicked Dub Division
(Single) (2018) /

Dub against fascism (Bella Ciao) > Buriman feat. The Navigator
(Single) (2021) /

Wihte Chicken > Dub Shepherds
Time To Reap (2017) /

Sunny Day > Dub Shepherds
Sunny Day EP (2018) /

Downtown Trouble > Dub Shepherds
Downtown Trouble EP (2018) /

Execution In The Street > Dub Shepherds Feat. Vivian Jones
Execution In The Street EP (2019) /

Aquarius > Dub Shepherds
Tales Of A Wild World (2020) /

Tell Me What You Really Want > Dub Shepherds
Nah Jester EP (2021) /

Jesus Was Black > Dub Shepherds Feat. Marcus I
Strike Out Series #1 EP (2021) /

A1 > Dub Shepherds Meets Pilah
A1/B2/C3/D4 (2022) /

Horns Of Benhur > Aba-Ariginals Meets Ashanti Selah
(Single) (2018) /

Ababa Jahnoy > Roots Ista Posses & Aba Ariginal
(Single) (2020) /

Don't You Worry > I Skankers & Ranking Fox
(Single) (2011) /

Still Repin > Bukkha & LongFingah
(Single) (2021) /

Dubatriation > Keety Roots
(Single) (2018) /

Bun The War > kenny Knotts
(Single) (2011) /

Zion Garden > Centry
(Single) (2021) /

Top Rancking JA > Grubrick
(Single) (1978) /

Dub The Iron > Roots Ista Posses
(Single) (2014) /

Don't let the Riddim > Mungo's Hifi feat Kenny Knots
(Single) (2012) /

Ska Wars > Mungo's Hifi feat Kenny Knots /

Jahnoy Dub Part III > Roots Ista Posses meets Meekman
(Single) (2019) /

Give A Helping Hand > Dennis Brown
(Single) (1975) /

New Style > The Observer
(Single) (1975) /

Turkish Delight Riddim > The Inn House Crew
(Single) (2019) /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.