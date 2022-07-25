346 The Herbs (Bamboo Station & Melodub dernière de la saison 25/07/22)

Salut les mouettes ! Cette semaine je vous propose une Émission de 3 heures partagée avec Chup de Melodub qui sera avec une Sélection 100% vinyles orientée sur le roots, le rockers et le dub passant des années 1970/80 à nos jours. Pour ma part je serais une sélection 100% nouveautés qui ira du ska au dub en passant par le rocksteady, le roots et le steppa. Pleins de bon sons ! Enjoy !
Playlist :
Drummin' For Don > Crazy Baldhead
(Single) (2022) /
Bagarang > Mango Wood
(Single) (2022) /
Meeting In A Wonderland > The 18th Parallel Meets Horns Of Guiding Star Orchestra
(Single) (2022) /
Long Road > Big Youth
(Single) (2022) /
Realize > Richie McDonald's & Glen Brown
(Single) (1972) /
The Race > The Gladiators
(Single) (1973) /
Jah Jah A Come > Everton Dacres
(Single) (1977) /
Babylonians > The Officials
(Single) (1974) /
Behold > Ras teo
(Single) (2022) /
Better Days > Nga Han, Dr Ouahed & Baay Selectah
(Single) (2022) /
Ayzoh > Teddy Dan
(Single) (2022) /
Teachings Of Is Majesty > Prince Alla
(Single) (2022) /
Turn Your Light Down Low > Earl Heptones & Salute
(Single) (2016) /
This World > Tabby Diamonds
(Single) (2020) /
Freedom Fe Natty > Junior Ross & Tappa Zuckie
(Single) (2010) /
You Gonna Find You > Winston Reedy
(Single) (2019) /
The Herbs > Nazamba, Barrington Levy & OBF
(Single) (2022) /
Mama > Robert Dallas
(Single) (2022) /
Illegal Dance > Biga Ranx Feat. Jael
Eh Yo ! (2022) /
Burn Dem Down > L'entourloop Feat. Capleton
(Single) (2016) /
Chan Chan > Iseo & Dodosound
(Single) (2019) /
Youth Of Eglinton > Black Uhuru
Red (1981) /
Buss Out A Street > Al Campbell & Iron Dubz
(Single) (2022) /
Reedemer > Alpha Steppa
(Single) (2022) /
Jah Is Here > Indica Dubs Meets Vibronics Feat. Shiva
Principles Of Dubplate Series (2022) /
Violin Step > Ashanti Selah Feat. Ras Divarius (Alpha Steppa Remix)
(Single) (2020) /
Mama Dub Remix > Wicked Dub Division
(Single) (2018) /
Dub against fascism (Bella Ciao) > Buriman feat. The Navigator
(Single) (2021) /
Wihte Chicken > Dub Shepherds
Time To Reap (2017) /
Sunny Day > Dub Shepherds
Sunny Day EP (2018) /
Downtown Trouble > Dub Shepherds
Downtown Trouble EP (2018) /
Execution In The Street > Dub Shepherds Feat. Vivian Jones
Execution In The Street EP (2019) /
Aquarius > Dub Shepherds
Tales Of A Wild World (2020) /
Tell Me What You Really Want > Dub Shepherds
Nah Jester EP (2021) /
Jesus Was Black > Dub Shepherds Feat. Marcus I
Strike Out Series #1 EP (2021) /
A1 > Dub Shepherds Meets Pilah
A1/B2/C3/D4 (2022) /
Horns Of Benhur > Aba-Ariginals Meets Ashanti Selah
(Single) (2018) /
Ababa Jahnoy > Roots Ista Posses & Aba Ariginal
(Single) (2020) /
Don't You Worry > I Skankers & Ranking Fox
(Single) (2011) /
Still Repin > Bukkha & LongFingah
(Single) (2021) /
Dubatriation > Keety Roots
(Single) (2018) /
Bun The War > kenny Knotts
(Single) (2011) /
Zion Garden > Centry
(Single) (2021) /
Top Rancking JA > Grubrick
(Single) (1978) /
Dub The Iron > Roots Ista Posses
(Single) (2014) /
Don't let the Riddim > Mungo's Hifi feat Kenny Knots
(Single) (2012) /
Ska Wars > Mungo's Hifi feat Kenny Knots /
Jahnoy Dub Part III > Roots Ista Posses meets Meekman
(Single) (2019) /
Give A Helping Hand > Dennis Brown
(Single) (1975) /
New Style > The Observer
(Single) (1975) /
Turkish Delight Riddim > The Inn House Crew
(Single) (2019) /