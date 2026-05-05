Publié le par Jean-Philippe Blaise

Ypernui #7- Cherry plum et Le jardin partagé de Saint-Exupéry à Angers

1 ) Retrouvez l’interview de Sébastien chevillard du groupe Angevin Cherry plum : vous baignerez entre le rock et le folk

Cherry Plum’s world is one of warm, richly coloured folk music with a hint of blues, which brings to mind stripped-bare movie landscapes.
A world of two flavours, bittersweet, where beating hearts collide plaintively, sensually, lusciously. The dream of 2 men exploring the depths of their inner selves.

2 ) En complément, comme le veux le principe de l’émission, retrouvez le témoignage de Lydie, une représentante et référente du nouveau jardin partagé Saint -Exupéry en cœur d’ilot ( quartier bellefontaine ). Cela à 500 m du centre ville.

Playlist :

Cherry plum > wait a little longer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKvpzlfa_38 /

Cherry plum
Looking for troubles /

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