#274 Back Up (09/11/20)

Playlist :

Give Me The Right Lets Get It On > The Heptones
(Vinyl / Single) (1973) /

My Reward > Ken Boothe & Soul Syndicate
(Vinyl / Single) (1974) /

Write Myself A Letter > Gregory Isaacs
(Vinyl / Single) (1975) /

Jamaicans God Bless You > Max Romeo
(Vinyl / Single) (1975) /

Jah Is My Salvation > Peter
(Single) (2012) /

Influencers > Valmeria Roots
(Single) (2019) /

Home Away From Home > Nadia Harris McAnuff
(Single) (2016) /

Jah Children rising > Roy Dobson
(Single) (2013) /

I Don't Feel Secure > The Blackstones
(Single) (2018) /

Babylon > Al Campbell
Universal Love (2020) /

Soldier > Thorpido
(Single) (2020) /

Never Gonna Give Up > Cornell Campbell
(Single) (2020) /

Don't Wait > The Heatmakers
(Single) (2020) /

What A Pressure > U-Rie & Baay Selectah
(Single) (2020) /

My Heart Is Broken (Feat. Jolly Joseph) > Pinnacle Sound
This Is The Way (2020) /

Back Up (Feat. Marcus I) > Pinnacle Sound
This Is The Way (2020) /

Love Jamaica (Feat. I Fi) > Pinnacle Sound
Seed (2020) /

Soul Warrior (Feat. Marcus I) > Pinnacle Sound
Seed (2020) /

This Time (Feat. Marcus I) > Pinnacle Sound
Pinnacle Sound (2019) /

A Lie Dem A Tell (Feat. Rod Taylor) > Pinnacle Sound
Pinnacle Sound (2019) /

Song Of Praises > Pinnacle Sound
Music From The Top (2017) /

