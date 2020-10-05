Publié le par Jonathan

#270 Too Much Confusion (05/10/20)

Playlist :

Hot Today > Taiwan Mc
(Single) (2020) /

Marre > Danakil
(Single) (2020) /

Destinée > Yaniss Odua
(Single) (2020) /

Sound System We Want To Go > Solo Banton & BB Seaton
Africa We Want Riddim (2020) /

Screw Face > Bob Marley & The Wailers
(Vinyl / Single) (1971) /

I Soon Know > Niney
(Vinyl / Single) (1975) /

Jah Jah Higher Than High > Rocktones
(Vinyl / Single) (1978) /

Wood For My Fire > Black Uhuru
(Vinyl / Single) (1979) /

Ring My Bell > The Blood Sisters
(Vinyl / Single) (1979) /

Let Jah Arise (Feat. The Congos) > Monte Zion
Recomeço (2012) /

Where I'm From (I Remember How To Dub) > Kiko Bun
(Single) (2015) /

Too Much Confusion > Eugene
Sounds Of St Lucia (2020) /

Mr Richman > Rickey Messenger & The Semi-Professionals
(Single) (2020) /

Racial Prejudices > Payoh Soulrebel
(Single) (2020) /

Wonderland Of Green > The Silverstones
(Single) (2020) /

Palavin Spree > Luciano
(Single) (2020) /

Club Master > Dub Machinist meets Gary Clunk
Dub Machinist meets Gary Clunk (2020) /

Saloon Walk > Dub Machinist meets Gary Clunk
Dub Machinist meets Gary Clunk (2020) /

Sit Me Down > Marina P & The Radiators
Marina P & The Radiators (2018) /

Redemption Melody > Benji Revelation & Dub Foundry
Sinner man (2017) /

We Weren't Made For This > Mungo's Hi Fi & Eva Lazarus
More Fyah (2019) /

War Lord (Feat. Bongo) > Tu Shung Peng
Channel 5 (2020) /

One Day > jobba
(Single) (2018) /

Oh Jah > Charlie P
From Mi Born (2019) /

Jah Is Holly > Yami Bolo
Healing (2020) /

Sparkled Redhead (Feat. Marcus I) > Pinnacle Sound
Seed (2020) /

Guitar Inferno > Carl Harvey
Ecstasy Of Mankind (1978) /

100% of dub > King Tubby
100% Of Dub (2003) /

Hot Stepper > Gregory Issacs
Night Nurse (1982) /

Healing Of The Nation > Jacob Miller
Wanted (1978) /

Living On Sky Juice > Palemina
(Vinyl / Single) (1977) /

Solve Them > More relation
Freedom (1979) /

In The Rain > Webby Jay
(Vinyl / Single) (1979) /

Welcolm In Babylon > Sundance
(Vinyl / Single) (1982) /

Operations Choice > Mickey Dread
African Anthem (The Mikey Dread Show Dubwise) (1979) /

Drifter Dub, Pt. 3 > king Tubby & Lee "Scratch" Perry
Megawatt Dub (1997) /

Dub The Daughter > Scientist Vs Mad Professor
Scientist vs The Professor - Dub Duel At King Tubby's (1983) /

Solo Warrior > The Subvivors
Direct to Rec (2016) /

Every Little Situation > Peter Lewis
(Vinyl / Single) (1979) /

Man Free > Tropic Shadows
(Vinyl / Single) (1975) /

Money Make The Mare Gallop > Tony Ford
(Vinyl / Single) (1983) /

