Publié le par Jonathan

#254 Fairy Tales (24/02/20)

Playlist :

Basement Session > Joe Morgan
(Vinyl / Single) (1976) /

Why Can't It Be > Liberators
Enemies Are Coming (1979) /

2 000 Years > Time Unlimited
(Vinyl / Single) (1983) /

Babylon > African Disciples
Place Called Earth (1983) /

Why Skin Black Skin (Feat. Horace Andy) > Big Simon
(Single) (2020) /

Later Will Be Greater (Feat. Simon Dan) > Tu Shung Peng
(Chanel 5) (6 Mars 2020) /

Fairy Tales (Feat. Jolly Joseph & Ivan Jah) > Dub Shepherds
Tales Of A Wild World (2020) /

A New Race > Cedric
(Single) (2020) /

Give Thanks > Benjammin
(Single) (2020) /

Got To Be Wise > Irregular Roots
Showcase (2020) /

Fire Will Be Burning > Singing Cologne
(Single) (2014) /

Take Me to Africa > Pura Vida & Bleue
In To The Blue ... (2017) /

Mr Bossman > Colour Red
(Single) (2016) /

Be Wise (Feat. DeDubros) > Christos DC
Self Evident (2020) /

Untamed > The Mighty Abidjans
(Vinyl / Single) (1980) /

How Many Strongs > Bonnie Gayle
(Vinyl / Single) (1976) /

Rise & Shine > King Burnett
(Vinyl / Single) (1977) /

Roots Man Skank > True Persuaders
(Vinyl / Single) (1981) /

Judgement > Carlton Malcolm
(Vinyl / Single) (1973) /

God And Ceasar > The Mighty Victim
(Vinyl / Single) (1975) /

One The Shepherd Has Spoken > Steve Santana
(Vinyl / Single) (1978) /

