#250 Walking Man (27/01/20)

Playlist :

Rock In Your Soul > The Silverstones
Silver Bullet (1973) /

Memories > Junior Murvin
(Vinyl / Single) (1977) /

Jah Is My Light > Robert Emanuel & Ranking Simeon
(Vinyl / Single) (1981) /

I've Got Love > Rod Taylor
(Vinyl / Single) (1982) /

Live By The Spirit > Ras Michael
live By The Spirirt (31 Janvier 2020) /

Silence > Christos DC
Self Evident (2020) /

Walking Man > Irregular Roots
Showcase (2020) /

Aquarius (Feat. jolly Joseph) > Dub Shepherds
tales Of A Wild World (21 Février 2020) /

The Truth (Feat. Winston McAnuff) > Jahman
(Single) (2020) /

DNA > Ras Teo
10 000 Lions (2019) /

Cosmic Love (War No More) > Dhoko
(Single) (2015) /

Gun Gospel > Ken Boothe & Blood Seed
(Single) (2016) /

Do You Know Why ? (Feat. Ansel Meditation) > the Temple Rockers
Festival Of lights (2018) /

Think About Life > Pura Vida & Bleue
In To The Blue ... (2017) /

Mista Know It All > Tony Tuff
Tuff Slection (1982) /

Red Natty Dread > Den-Roy Brown
(Vinyl / Single) (1985) /

Know Love > The Twin Roots
(Vinyl / Single) (1977) /

