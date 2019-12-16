245 In The Ghetto (16/12/19)

Playlist :
One Spliff A Day > Billy Boyo
(Vinyl / Single) (1981) /
Over The Sea > Beenie Man
(Vinyl / Single) (1983) /
Morning Glory > Lacksley Castell
Mornong Glory (1982) /
Day Of Judgement > Hugh Mundell
Africa Must Be Free In 1983 (1978) /
Yuppy Girl > Charlie P
From Mi Born (2019) /
Natural Revolution (Feat. Inés Pardo) > Amalgamah
Mellow Roots (2009) /
Human Dignity > Christos Dc
Tessera (2017) /
Spring Soon Come > Benjammin
(Single) (2008) /
Spin Dem (Feat. Linval Thompson) > The Temple Rockers
Festival Of Lights (2018) /
Love Is The Answer > Pacey
(Single) (2019) /
Down In The Middle East > Ras Teo
(Single) (2019) /
Stabilise Your Life > Robert Dallas
Showcase Vol.1 (2019) /
Son Of The Flames > Dhoko
(Single) (2019) /
Rudies > Alpheus
(Single) (2019) /
Destiny (Feat. Prince Alla) > Pura Vida
(Single) (2008) /
Sooncome > Pura Vida
Strggle In The City (2010) /
Rolling Stone > Pura Vida & The Congos
We Nah Give Up (2011) /
If You Don't Know Jah > Pura Vida & Congo Ashanti Roy
Hard Road (2012) /
Life Is A Gift > Pura Vida
Red Hot (2013) /
No Justice > Pura Vida & Congo Ashanti Roy
Step By Step (2014) /
Feeling Good > Pura Vida & Lee Scratch Perry
The Super Ape Strikes Again (2015) /
Revolution Lullaby > Pura Vida, Lee Scratch Perry & Jah9
Seasons Of Life (2016) /
In The Ghetto > Pura Vida & The Congos
Morning Star (2018) /
Boiling Bass > Pura Vida
In Dub (2018) /