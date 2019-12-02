Publié le par Jonathan

#243 Oh Jah (02/12/19)

Playlist :

Created By The Father > Dennis Brown
No Man Is An Island (1970) /

I Got My Baby Again > Lloyd Parks
Officially (1973) /

Love Gonna Pack Up > Sugar Minott
Live Loving (1977) /

Time Is The Master > Ricky Grant
I Love Jah Rastafari (1978) /

Right Time Come > Time Unlimited
(Single) (2019) /

No Way > Irregular Roots
(Single) (2019) /

Children Of The Most High > Earl 16
(Single) (2019) /

Message In A Song > Tu Shung Peng Meets The Vioceroys
(Single) (2019) /

Oh Jah > Charlie P
From Mi Born (2019) /

Jah Vibes > Tena Stelin
Sun & Moon (1992) /

Root Of David > Earl Zero
(Single) (2008) /

Pour Some Oil > The Temple Rockers
Festival Of Lights (2018) /

I Got Love > Pura Vida
Struggle In The City (2014) /

As It Was Written > Joe Morgan
(Single) (2018) /

Go To Get Away > Glen Lewis
(Vinyl / Single) (1979) /

Living On Sky > Pamelina
(Vinyl / Single) (1977) /

Judas A No Rasta > Amigo
(Vinyl / Single) (1976) /

Vision > George Davey
(Vinyl / Single) (1978) /

Ism Schism > Carlene Davis
(Vinyl / Single) (1978) /

