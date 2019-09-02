Publié le par Jonathan

#231 Stand At Ease (02/09/19)

Au programme on débute avec du roots et les habituels béabas du reggae avec Pablo Moses, Kiddus I, Willi Williams et Dennis Brown. Après on reste dans le roots avec les coups de coeur avec Fc Apatride Utd, Pura Vida, Max Romeo, Cabeça De Gelo et Digitaldubs ft. Cedric Myton & Afromandinga.. Ensuite toujours du roots  avec les nouveautés avec Third World, Prince Allah, Robert Dallas, Akae Beka et du dub avec Alpha Steppa. Et on fini avec du digital avec une sélection consacrée à Atili à l’occasion de sa venue jeudi prochain (5 septembre) au Héron Carré pour fêter les 10 ans de Bamboo Station.

Playlist :

We Should Be In Angola > Pablo Moses
Revolutionary Dream (1976) /

Give I Strenght > Kiddus I
(Vinyl / Single) (1979) /

Give Jah Praise > Willi Williams
Messenger Man (1980) /

Lightning And Thunder > Dennis Brown
Some Like It Hot (1992) /

Parasite State > Fc Apatride Utd
Third Worldsim (2019) /

Jah Nah Sleep > Pura Vida
Seasons Of Life (2016) /

Say Yes > Max Romeo
Words From The Brave (2019) /

Shalon Israel > Cabeça De Gelo
(Single) (2011) /

In The Beginning (Feat. Cedric Myton & Afromandinga) > Digitaldubs
(Single) (2017) /

More Work To Be Done > Third World
More Work To Be Done (2019) /

Life Is > Prince Allah
Stand Firm (2019) /

Stand At Ease > Robert Dallas
(Single) (2019) /

Under The Sun > Akae Beka
Mek A Menshun (2019) /

#Streetdub (Feat. Fyahstone & Akaingelle) > Alpha Steppa
(Single) (2019) /

Back To Roots (Feat. Joseph Cotton) > Atili
Back To Roots Meets Joseph Cotton (2013) /

The Real Godstep (Feat. Joseph Cotton & Biga Ranx) > Atili
Nightlife (2014) /

Galong (Feat. Joseph Cotton, Biga Ranx & Green Cross) > Atili
Closed Circuit (2014) /

Longtime (Feat. Prendy) > Atili
Bridge Over Troubled Dream (2016) /

Lady Down (Feat. Cornell Campbell) > Atili
Cityscape (2017) /

Skudoza (Feat. Adam Paris) > Atili
Huglife (2019) /

追憶 (Tsuioku) (Feat. Kid Eastah) > Atili
Huglife (2019) /

Paris Is A Bitch > Biga Ranx (Live Remix By Atili)
(Single) (2017) /

Bye Bye > Damé (Remix By Atili)
(Single) (2019) /

My Face > Biga Ranx (Remix By Atili)
(Single) (2019) /

Migos > Bad And Boujee Feat. Lil Uzi Vert (Remix By Atili)
(Sinle) (2018) /

Dinosaurs > Travis Scott (Remix By Atili)
(Single) (2018) /

Ta Reine > Angèle (Remix By Atili)
(Single) (2019) /

