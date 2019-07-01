228 African Roots (1/07/19)

Playlist :
Rastaman Com From Zion > Junior Ross
(Vinyl / Single) (1976) /
Seven Times Seven > Jimmy Cliff
(Vinyl / Single) (1977) /
I Man > Freddy McKay
(Vinyl / Single) (1978) /
Music So Hot > Jah Big
So Hot ! (1986) /
Deliver > Marcus Gad
(Single) (2019) /
Borderline > Linval Thompson
(Single) (2019) /
Trod Along > Robert Dallas
(Single) (2019) /
Thank God > Max Romeo
Words From The Brave (2019) /
African Roots > Geo
(Single) (2019) /
Same Love > Iseo & Dodosound
(Single) (2019) /
A Lie Dem A Tell (Feat. Rod Taylor) > Pinnacle Sound
Pinnacle Sound EP (2019) /
Lion Of Judah > Zvuloon Dub System
Freedom Time (2012) /
Debo Caminar > Nytto Dread Meets Bass Culture Players
Nytto Dread Meets Bass Culture Players (2016) /
Love Street > Claude Fontaine
Claude Fontaine (2019) /
Gonna Make It > Mike Love
Live Acoustic - Sugarshak Session (2018) /
Slavery > Clive Hylton
(Vinyl / Single) (1982) /
False Preacher > Leroy Wright
(Vinyl / Single) (1975) /
The People > Noel McKoy & The Albians
(Vinyl / Single) (1978) /
Time And Season > Chaka Zulu
(Vinyl / Single) (1984) /