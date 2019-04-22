218 Vinyl Lover (22/04/19)

Playlist :
How Long > Pat Kelly
(Vinyl / Single) (1969) /
Queen Majesty > The Jays & Ranking Trevor
(Vinyl / Single) (1977) /
Make It Right > Milton Henri
Jah Children Invasion chapter 3 (1987) /
Greetings > Half Pint
(Vinyl / Single) (1986) /
Gangsta's Paradise > Mark Wonder
Gangsta's Paradise Riddim (2019) /
Happy For You > Sizzla
(Single) (2019) /
I Got Love For You > Yami Bolo
(Single) (2019) /
Hear Wah Mi Ah Seh > Bushman
(Single) (2019) /
Vinyl Lover > JonnyGo Figure
Crucial Showcase (2019) /
Strickly That Style (Feat. Dapatch) > Manudigital
Bass Attack (2018) /
Step By Step (Feat. Marcu I) > Natural High Dubs
(Single) (2019) /
The Hills (Feat. Linval Thompson) > OBF & Nazamba
The Hills / The Goove (2019) /
Stop You Coming And Come > Steel Pulse
(Single) (2018) /
Zion Gates > Micah Shemaiah
Zion Gates / Rainbow Station (2019) /
Leaders > Mike Love
Live At Salt (2019) /
Mount Zion > Rupert Grant
(Vinyl / Single) (1978) /
Rebel Man > The Express
(Vinyl / Single) (1977) /
Righteous Man > Dandy Livingstone
(Vinyl / Single) (1983) /
Come Back To Sorrento > Gene Rondo
(Vinyl / Single) (1975) /
Steel Mile Blues > Gypsi Fari
(Vinyl / Single) (1982) /