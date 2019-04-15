217 This Morning (15/04/19)

Playlist :
Free Ganja > Rico Rodriguez
Roots To The Bone (1995) /
Down Town Rebel > The Gladiators
Presenting The Gladiators (1977) /
Invasion > Sword Of Jah Mouth
Invasion (1981) /
Armagideon > Bunny Wailer
Blackheart Man (1976) /
Fire She Become > Virginia Rivera
Roots For The Soul (2019) /
Global Politics > Keith & Tex
(Single) (2019) /
Hands Of (Feat. Kiddus I, Winston McAnuff, Sista Carol & Anthony B) > Cedric Myton
(Single) (2019) /
This Morning (Feat. Mykal Rose) > Sly & Robbie
Sly & Robbie Vs The Roots Radics : The Final Battle (2019) /
Rainbow Station > Micah Shemaiah
Zion Gates / Rainbow Station (2019) /
Rock My Soul > Cornell Campbell
Rock My Soul (2008) /
Be My Empress > Clive Matthews
Jah Live (2018) /
This Train > Vin Morgan
Give Thanks (2017) /
Reggae Music > Noel Ellis
Zion (2015) /
Daniel > Prince Alla
Freestyl 3B1C Evidence Music Studio Session (2019) /
Cocaine > True Persuaders
(Vinyl / Single) (1981) /
When We Were Young > William Ferguson
(Vinyl / Single) (1976) /
Pretty Face > Al Joseph
(Vinyl / Single) (1981) /