#217 This Morning (15/04/19)

Playlist :

Free Ganja > Rico Rodriguez
Roots To The Bone (1995) /

Down Town Rebel > The Gladiators
Presenting The Gladiators (1977) /

Invasion > Sword Of Jah Mouth
Invasion (1981) /

Armagideon > Bunny Wailer
Blackheart Man (1976) /

Fire She Become > Virginia Rivera
Roots For The Soul (2019) /

Global Politics > Keith & Tex
(Single) (2019) /

Hands Of (Feat. Kiddus I, Winston McAnuff, Sista Carol & Anthony B) > Cedric Myton
(Single) (2019) /

This Morning (Feat. Mykal Rose) > Sly & Robbie
Sly & Robbie Vs The Roots Radics : The Final Battle (2019) /

Rainbow Station > Micah Shemaiah
Zion Gates / Rainbow Station (2019) /

Rock My Soul > Cornell Campbell
Rock My Soul (2008) /

Be My Empress > Clive Matthews
Jah Live (2018) /

This Train > Vin Morgan
Give Thanks (2017) /

Reggae Music > Noel Ellis
Zion (2015) /

Daniel > Prince Alla
Freestyl 3B1C Evidence Music Studio Session (2019) /

Cocaine > True Persuaders
(Vinyl / Single) (1981) /

When We Were Young > William Ferguson
(Vinyl / Single) (1976) /

Pretty Face > Al Joseph
(Vinyl / Single) (1981) /

