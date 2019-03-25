Publié le par Jonathan

#214 Talk With Ya (25/03/19)

Playlist :

Jah Is Sweet > Albert Malawi
(Vinyl / Single) (1980) /

Roots Man Skank > True Persuaders
(Vinyl / Single) (1981) /

Blessing Of Fari > Hugh Mundell
Arise (1988) /

Take A Lift > Jacob Miller
Mixed Up Moods (1980) /

If You Love Me (Feat. Kiddus I) > Inna De Yard
(Nouvel Album À Venir le 12 Avril 2019) /

Africa I'm Coming > Robert Dallas
Tradition Man (2019) /

Chillin' (Feat. David Hinds) > Brinsley Forde
(Nouvel Album À Venir En 2019) /

Block Not Black > Milton Henri
(Single) (2019) /

Soy Latino > ponto De Equilibrio & Nonpalidece
(Single) (2019) /

Crucial > The Roots Ark
Awake (2019) /

Interview 1ère Partie > The Roots Ark
Radio Campus Angers (2019) /

Long Time Babylon > The Roots Ark
Awake (2019) /

Interview 2ème Partie > The Roots Ark
Radio Campus Angers (2019) /

Talk With Ya > The Roots Ark
Awake (2019) /

Days We're Living > The Roots Ark
Live Acoustique Radio Campus Angers (2019) /

Wanna Share > The Roots Ark
Live Acoustique Radio Campus Angers (2019) /

Rebirth > The Roots Ark
Live Acoustique Radio Campus Angers (2019) /

Cool & Calm > Lone Ark
Countryside (2004) /

Wanty Wanty > Kin Riddimz Meets Junior Morgan
Hill Top (2019) /

Fiding Oneself > Meta And The Cornerstones
Hira (2017) /

Inna Nature (Feat. Losso Keita) > Marcus Gad Meets Tamal
Enter A Space (2019) /

Land Of Sunshine > Beres Hammond
Live On BBC 1Xtra (2019) /

