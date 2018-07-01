Publié le par Jonathan

#203 Les Albums Qui Ont Marqué L’année 2018 (7/01/19)

Playlist :

Open Your Eyes > Mo'Kalamity (Feat. Sly & Robbie)
One Love Vibration (2018) /

Wake Up The Town (Feat. Eek A Mouse) > King Kong
Repatriation (2018) /

Reality > Charlie P & OBF
Ghetto Cycle (2018) /

PMU > Chaton
Possible (2018) /

Humble Yourself > Shanti Yalah
Creation (2018) /

Vanity > Groundation
The Next Generation (2018) /

Divide & Conquer > Ras Sparrow
Straight & Narrow (2018) /

Tories > Black Roots
Take It (2018) /

The Street (Feat. Nai-Jah) > Ashkabad
Reptil (2018) /

Son Of A Bitch > Taj Weekes & Adowa
To All My Relations (2018) /

All Day > Stephen Marley
One Take : Acoustic Jams (2018) /

The Light > Soldiers Reggae Band
Attack (2018) /

Jah Live > Clive Matthews
Jah Live (2018) /

Jealous Woman > Midnight Riders
Various Artists : Red Robin 3 (2018) /

Wind & Storm > Little Roy
Roots Reggae Got Soul (2018) /

Rockers Music > Kiddus I
Stick To The Course (2018) /

Teach Dem > Pura Vida & The Congos
Morning Star (2018) /

So Blessed > Agen Sasco
Hope River (2018) /

Think > Winston McAnuff & Fixi
Big Brother (2018) /

Laissez-Nous > Natty Jean
Imagine (2018) /

Biko > Alpha Steppa & Nai-Jah
The Great Elephant (2018) /

Mad Men > City Kay
Strange Things (2018) /

Good Ol'Day (Feat. Cornel Campbell) > Blundetto
Slow Dance (2018) /

Slow Down > Damé
bye Bye (2018) /

Table Has Turned > Alborosie (Feat. Wailers United)
Unbreakable (2018) /

Mother Nature > Sylvan White
Magnetic Buzz Riddim (2018) /

Be Yourself > Ben Jammin
Sons & Daughters (2018) /

Brian Wilson > Jr Thhomas & The Volcanos
Rockstone (2018) /

Bye Bye > Damé
Bye Bye (2018) /

