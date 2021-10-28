Publié le 28 octobre 20212 novembre 2021 par Technys 07/2021 Technys TBX Records TBX records est un label basé à Barcelone, un label tech house ( minimal deep tech) vinyl et digital. de grands artistes comme Perky wires , Sam haskin et bien d’autres. Playlist : Future > Parsec / Mr Jackson > Perky wires / Le Funky > Perky wires / Somethin about > Waitz / Dance with me > Eskuche / Moustache tonic > Sam haskin / Feel it > Silver / pushit > High Soundsystem / Gaja > Luis martinez / Reload > parsec / train to bucharest > Eskuche /