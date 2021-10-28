Publié le par Technys

07/2021 Technys TBX Records

TBX records est un label basé à Barcelone, un label tech house ( minimal deep tech) vinyl et digital. de grands artistes comme Perky wires , Sam haskin et bien d’autres.

Playlist :

Future > Parsec /

Mr Jackson > Perky wires /

Le Funky > Perky wires /

Somethin about > Waitz /

Dance with me > Eskuche /

Moustache tonic > Sam haskin /

Feel it > Silver /

pushit > High Soundsystem /

Gaja > Luis martinez /

Reload > parsec /

train to bucharest > Eskuche /

