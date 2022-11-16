Le Coureur de Funk #57 Focus sur les Scary Goldings

Aujourd’hui zoom sur un jeune groupe influencé soul, jazz, rhythm and blues mais aussi et surtout funk.
Cette formation articulée autour de Larry Goldings (claviers, orgue), Jack Conte (claviers) et Ryan Lerman (guitare) nous propose un groove influencé 70’s à la sauce moderne.
Mettez ça à funk dans vos baladeurs!
Playlist :
Larry Pockets > Scary Goldings
Scary Goldings 2018 /
Scary Poppins > Scary Goldings
Scary Goldings 2018 /
Ladies Night > Scary Goldings
The Ego Trap 2019 /
Take My Jet > Scary Goldings
The Ego Trap 2019 /
Mission Cleopatra > Snoop Dogg feat Jamel Debbouze
2002 /
Louis Cole Sucks > Scary Goldings feat Louis Cole
Feel 2020 /
ASMR > Scary Goldings feat Louis Cole
Feel 2020 /
Meter's Running > Scary Goldings feat John Scofield
Scary Goldings IV 2021 /
Cornish Hen > Scary Goldings feat John Scofield
Scary Goldings IV 2021 /