Publié le par Arnaud

Le Coureur de Funk #38 Funky Summer

Dernière émission de la saison 2. Les prémices de l’été, une playlist funky summer aux accents variés, du jazz au hip-hop en passant par le groove .

Mettez ça à funk!!

Playlist :

Got to get you into my life (cover) > Earth,wind and fire
1978 /

I Heard It Through the Grapevine ( cover) > Zapp and Roger
The Greatest Hits 1993 /

Bouge tes cheveux > Triptik
Microphonorama 2001 /

Requiem pour un twister > Sege Gainsbourg
Gainsbourg N°4 1962 /

Do It/ Second Time Arround/ July > Tuxedo
Live Npr Tiny Desk 2017 /

La Habana buena > PALO!
This is afro-cuban funk 2009 /

Sunny > Bireli Lagrene
Storyteller 2018 /

What's Golden > Jurassic 5
Power in numbers 2002 /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.