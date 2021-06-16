Le Coureur de Funk #38 Funky Summer

Dernière émission de la saison 2. Les prémices de l’été, une playlist funky summer aux accents variés, du jazz au hip-hop en passant par le groove .
Mettez ça à funk!!
Playlist :
Got to get you into my life (cover) > Earth,wind and fire
1978 /
I Heard It Through the Grapevine ( cover) > Zapp and Roger
The Greatest Hits 1993 /
Bouge tes cheveux > Triptik
Microphonorama 2001 /
Requiem pour un twister > Sege Gainsbourg
Gainsbourg N°4 1962 /
Do It/ Second Time Arround/ July > Tuxedo
Live Npr Tiny Desk 2017 /
La Habana buena > PALO!
This is afro-cuban funk 2009 /
Sunny > Bireli Lagrene
Storyteller 2018 /
What's Golden > Jurassic 5
Power in numbers 2002 /