125 Spécial Trule Records (Al Wootton…)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik le label Trule Records sera le fil rouge du mix.
Playlist :
JL > Al Wootton /
Wychwood Dub > Al Wootton /
A Cruel Sun Over Catalonia > Al Wootton /
Aperta (Improv.1) > Big Hands & Abraham Parker /
Selah > Al Wootton /
Body Healthy > Al Wootton /
All The World Is A Hospital > Al Wootton /
Operator > Al Wootton /
Bassbin Tremor Dub > Stefans Dubs /
Temple Ball > Al Wootton /
Rahma > Al Wootton /
Wyre > Al Wootton /
Cephas > Al Wootton /
Mercia > Al Wootton /
Jubilee > Bash /
The Bell With The Wooden > Tongue Priori & Al Wootton /
Prophecy > Al Wootton /
Witness > Al Wootton /
Second Babylon > Al Wootton /
Adversity > Puglist & Tamen /