137 Spécial Compilation Bracid (Brique Rouge)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik la compilation Bracid du label Brique Rouge sera le fil rouge du mix.
Playlist :
Acid Ghandi > Vincent Oleg /
Acid Celeste > Aymerick T /
De Zwarte Steen > Jerzz /
Look Around My 303 > Andy Slate /
Raw Jackin' (Obsessive Mix) > A Jackin' Phreak /
A Blast From The Past > Franck Bouly /
Chi Town Speaking > Lee Trax and Nick De Voost /
Acidified Chords > Studyman /
Troy, Horse & Acid > Arno Gonzalez /
Vagues Acid > Irezumi /
Acid Ass > Monsieur et Madame Benoit /
Acid In The Morning > Velvox /
On My Elbows (Hardfloor Remix) > David Duriez /
6 Minutes Of Acid > Jean Bruce /
Rouge Acid > Josh Wink /
Urgence > Jules Wells /
Inner Frequency > Lutchamak /
Your Mind On Acid > Trecci /
Chemsex > Manuel-M /
Living This Life feat Hector Moralez (Château Flight Remix) > David Duriez /