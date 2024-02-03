Publié le par Coinx

#135 Spécial Móatún 7 (Tade, Silentwave, Dib…)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik le label Móatún 7 sera le fil rouge du mix.

Playlist :

Strange Eyes > Parallel Worlds /

Ég Er Kannski Pínu Aumingi Part 2 (Extended Instrumental) > Bobbz N Gvarz /

Astraea > Tade /

Akebono > Silentwave /

One of Those Night > Tade /

Schwalben > JLo /

Wave#1 > Silentwave /

Pattern X > Krystian Shek /

Underneath > The Water /

Larigate8 is my Posse > Xylic /

Ariel > Dokun /

Amatista > Juan Moreno /

Drápuhlíð 5 909 > Futuregrapher /

Opaque Horizons > Solipsism /

Vent > Mint Deluxe /

Troiscenttrois 003 > Dib /

Gakktu Hægt > Hidden People /

Troiscenttrois 004 > Dib /

Bowed Philosophy > Alternative Civil Servant /

707 Mod > Futuregrapher /

