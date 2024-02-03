135 Spécial Móatún 7 (Tade, Silentwave, Dib…)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik le label Móatún 7 sera le fil rouge du mix.
Playlist :
Strange Eyes > Parallel Worlds /
Ég Er Kannski Pínu Aumingi Part 2 (Extended Instrumental) > Bobbz N Gvarz /
Astraea > Tade /
Akebono > Silentwave /
One of Those Night > Tade /
Schwalben > JLo /
Wave#1 > Silentwave /
Pattern X > Krystian Shek /
Underneath > The Water /
Larigate8 is my Posse > Xylic /
Ariel > Dokun /
Amatista > Juan Moreno /
Drápuhlíð 5 909 > Futuregrapher /
Opaque Horizons > Solipsism /
Vent > Mint Deluxe /
Troiscenttrois 003 > Dib /
Gakktu Hægt > Hidden People /
Troiscenttrois 004 > Dib /
Bowed Philosophy > Alternative Civil Servant /
707 Mod > Futuregrapher /