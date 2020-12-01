3615 Chillout épisode 3 24.11.2020

Playlist :
Cosy > Blanka
Flares 2020 /
I trusted you > Blanka
Flares 2020 /
Alone > Blanka
Flares 2020 /
Switch > Blakchyl x Tasi
East 10th 2019 /
Open > Blakchyl x Tasi
East 10th 2019 /
Where we left of > Enra
Chilledcows Record /
Virginia > Enra
Chilledcows Record /
Now then > Enra
Chilledcow Records /
Shifting > Enra x Sleeperman
Chilledcow Records /
Waiting for the sun > No Spirit /
Trees in the wind > No Spirit /
So good - instrumental > Davina
Best of both worlds 1997 - Loud Records /
The girl I haven't met > Kudasai /
Dream of her > Kudasai /
a light of mine > Kudasai /