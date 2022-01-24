Ep3 : APHEX TWIN

Venez faire l’expérience Aphex Twin en vous plongeant dans ce 3ème épisode. Cette fois-ci pas d’anecdote, que du son. Grand crack de l’ambient techno, on laisse DJ AFX vous transporter dans sa matrice. C’est parti.
Playlist :
Alberto Balsalm > Aphex Twin ...I Care Because You Do /
Ageispolis > Aphex Twin Selected Ambient Works 85-92 /
Cow Cud Is A Twin > Aphex Twin ...I Care Because You Do /
Heliosphan > Aphex Twin Selected Ambient Works 85-92 /
minipops 67 [120.2][source field mix] > Aphex Twin Syro /
Bwoon Dub > Aphex Twin Analord 02 /
Phonatacid > Aphex Twin Analord 02 /
Vordhosbn > Aphex Twin Drukqs /
Goon Gumpas > Aphex Twin Richard D. James Album /
#1 > Aphex Twin Selected Ambient Works Volume II /