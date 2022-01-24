Publié le par Nas & Luz

Ep3 : APHEX TWIN

Venez faire l’expérience Aphex Twin en vous plongeant dans ce 3ème épisode. Cette fois-ci pas d’anecdote, que du son. Grand crack de l’ambient techno, on laisse DJ AFX vous transporter dans sa matrice. C’est parti.

Playlist :

Alberto Balsalm > Aphex Twin
...I Care Because You Do /

Ageispolis > Aphex Twin
Selected Ambient Works 85-92 /

Cow Cud Is A Twin > Aphex Twin
...I Care Because You Do /

Heliosphan > Aphex Twin
Selected Ambient Works 85-92 /

minipops 67 [120.2][source field mix] > Aphex Twin
Syro /

Bwoon Dub > Aphex Twin
Analord 02 /

Phonatacid > Aphex Twin
Analord 02 /

Vordhosbn > Aphex Twin
Drukqs /

Goon Gumpas > Aphex Twin
Richard D. James Album /

#1 > Aphex Twin
Selected Ambient Works Volume II /

Avril 14th > Murcof, Vanessa Wagner
Statea /

