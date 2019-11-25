Publié le par Arnaud

Le coureur de Funk Se01 Episode 2 ( 6/11/2019)

Tower Of Power: Les durs à cuivres . Emission spéciale sur la formation cuivrée d’Oakland Californie .

Playlist :

You got to funkifize > Tower Of Power
Bump City 1972 /

It's not the crime > Tower Of Power
Urban Renewal 1974 /

Papi donde esta el funk > Los Tetas
La Medicina 1998 /

People Say > The Meters
Rejunevation 1974 /

I Believe in myself > Tower Of Power
Urban Renewal 1974 /

The Chicken > Jaco Pastorius
The invitation 1983 /

Mensongeur > Oxmo Puccino
Opéra Puccino 1998 /

Don't change horses in a middle of a stream > Tower Of Powwer
Urban Renewal 1974 /

(To say the least) You're the most > Tower Of Power
Urban Renewal 1974 /

Donne moi ça > Malka Family
Le retour du kif 2017 /

