Le coureur de Funk Se01 Episode 2 ( 6/11/2019)

Tower Of Power: Les durs à cuivres . Emission spéciale sur la formation cuivrée d’Oakland Californie .
Playlist :
You got to funkifize > Tower Of Power
Bump City 1972 /
It's not the crime > Tower Of Power
Urban Renewal 1974 /
Papi donde esta el funk > Los Tetas
La Medicina 1998 /
People Say > The Meters
Rejunevation 1974 /
I Believe in myself > Tower Of Power
Urban Renewal 1974 /
The Chicken > Jaco Pastorius
The invitation 1983 /
Mensongeur > Oxmo Puccino
Opéra Puccino 1998 /
Don't change horses in a middle of a stream > Tower Of Powwer
Urban Renewal 1974 /
(To say the least) You're the most > Tower Of Power
Urban Renewal 1974 /
Donne moi ça > Malka Family
Le retour du kif 2017 /