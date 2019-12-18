Publié le par Arnaud

Le Coureur de Funk Saison 01 Episode 5

Emission spéciale George Clinton ( Parliament/Funkadelic) . La naissance du P-Funk (Pure Funk).

Playlist :

Hit it and quit it > Funkadelic
Maggot Brain 1971 /

Unfunky > Parliament
Mothership Connection 1975 /

I Wish > Stevie Wonder
Songs is the key of life 1976 /

I'm never gonna tel it > Funkadelic
Tales of kidd Funkadelic 1976 /

What comes funky > Parliament
Chocolate City 1975 /

Elephant's foot > Clockwise
2015 /

Cholly > Funkadelic
One nation under a groove 1978 /

Sossego > Tim Maia
Tim Maia dico club 1978 /

P Funks wanted to get funked up > Parliament
Mothership connection 1975 /

