Le Coureur de Funk Saison 01 Episode 5

Hit it and quit it > Funkadelic

Maggot Brain 1971 /

Unfunky > Parliament

Mothership Connection 1975 /

I Wish > Stevie Wonder

Songs is the key of life 1976 /

I'm never gonna tel it > Funkadelic

Tales of kidd Funkadelic 1976 /

What comes funky > Parliament

Chocolate City 1975 /

Elephant's foot > Clockwise

2015 /

Cholly > Funkadelic

One nation under a groove 1978 /

Sossego > Tim Maia

Tim Maia dico club 1978 /

P Funks wanted to get funked up > Parliament

Mothership connection 1975 /