Le Coureur de Funk Saison 01 Episode 5

Emission spéciale George Clinton ( Parliament/Funkadelic) . La naissance du P-Funk (Pure Funk).
Playlist :
Hit it and quit it > Funkadelic
Maggot Brain 1971 /
Unfunky > Parliament
Mothership Connection 1975 /
I Wish > Stevie Wonder
Songs is the key of life 1976 /
I'm never gonna tel it > Funkadelic
Tales of kidd Funkadelic 1976 /
What comes funky > Parliament
Chocolate City 1975 /
Elephant's foot > Clockwise
2015 /
Cholly > Funkadelic
One nation under a groove 1978 /
Sossego > Tim Maia
Tim Maia dico club 1978 /
P Funks wanted to get funked up > Parliament
Mothership connection 1975 /