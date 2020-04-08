Le Coureur de Funk Con-funkez 2

Emission spéciale confinement numéro 2 . Hommages à deux grands noms de la musique: Manu Dibango et Bill Withers.
Pendant le confinement le Coureur passe en hebdomadaire.
Mettez la musique à Funk.
Playlist :
Aloko Party > Manu Dibango
Afrovision 1976 /
Confiné > Hippocampe Fou /
Look in my eyes > Tower Of Power
Step Up 2020 /
Ain't No Sunshine > Bill Withers
Just As I Am 1971 /
Harlem > Bill Withers
Just As I Am 1971 /
Metro > Java
Hawai 2000 /
3 on E > Vulfpeck (feat Atwaun Stanley)
The Joy of the music, The Job of real estate 2020 /
Gotta Get Funky > DoctorFunk
Prescription For Soul 2002 /
5 Cookies/Let's Play some funky groove (Live) > Kinga Glyk
Live au New Morning ( Extraits de l'album Feelings 2019) /
We've Been Waiting > Graham Central Station
Graham Central Station 1974 /