Le Coureur de Funk #17 Spéciale James Brown

Cold Sweat > James Brown and the famous flames

Cold Sweat 1967 /

It's A new Day-Let a man come in > James Brown

It's A new Day-Let a man come in 1970 /

Make It Funky > James Brown

Get On The Good Foot 1972 /

Gonna Have A Funky Time > The JB'S

Doing It To Death 1973 /

If You Don't Get It The First Time, Back Up And Try It Again, Party > The JB'S

Damn Right I Am Somebody 1974 /

Get Up I Feel Like Being A Sex Machine (Live) > James Brown

Sex Machine (Recorded Live At Home In Augusta, Georgia With His Bad Self) 1970 /