Le Coureur de Funk #17 Spéciale James Brown

Ce soir retour aux sources du Funk avec Mister Dynamite alias James Brown considéré comme le fondateur du mouvement avec le morceau « Cold Sweat » en 1967.
Mettez la musique à Funk!!!
Playlist :
Cold Sweat > James Brown and the famous flames
Cold Sweat 1967 /
It's A new Day-Let a man come in > James Brown
It's A new Day-Let a man come in 1970 /
Make It Funky > James Brown
Get On The Good Foot 1972 /
Gonna Have A Funky Time > The JB'S
Doing It To Death 1973 /
If You Don't Get It The First Time, Back Up And Try It Again, Party > The JB'S
Damn Right I Am Somebody 1974 /
Get Up I Feel Like Being A Sex Machine (Live) > James Brown
Sex Machine (Recorded Live At Home In Augusta, Georgia With His Bad Self) 1970 /