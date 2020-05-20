Publié le par Arnaud

Le Coureur de Funk #16 Spéciale Bassistes

Ce soir le Coureur s’intéresse à un instrument central du funk : la basse.

Larry Graham, Jaco Pastorious , Victor Wooten presque tout les virtuoses y sont .

Mettez la musique à Funk!!

Playlist :

Come On Come Over > Jaco Pastorious
Jaco Pastorious 1976 /

Power (Live) > Marcus Miller
Festival de Lugano 2008 /

Stick Like Glue > Lucky Petterson
The Son Of A Bluesman 2014 /

Pow > Graham Central Station
My Radio Sure Sounds Good To Me 1978 /

Throw N Down The Funk > Graham Central Station
Raise Up 2012 /

Stretchin' Out ( In A Rubber Band) > Bootsy's Rubber Band
Stretchin' Out ( In A Rubber Band) 1976 /

When I Want To Get Funky > Victor Wooten /

Funk Is Its Own Reward > Stanley Clarke
East River Drive 1993 /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.