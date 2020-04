Le Coureur de Funk #12 Retropséfunk Années 2010

Water > Dumpstaphunk (feat Grooveline Horns)

Dirty Word 2013 /

It's On > George Duke Trio

Live 2010 au Java Jazz Festival /

We Came To Play > The JB'S

We Came To Play 2018 /

Papa Was A Rolling Stone (Cover) > Marcus Miller

Afrodeezia 2015 /

Play > Electro DEluxe

Play 2010 /

Funky Duck > Vulfpeck

Thrill Of The Arts 2015 /

Do It (Till you're satisfied) > Bt Express

Do It (Till you're satisfied) 1974 /

Lettsanity > Lettuce

Fly 2012 /

Miles Sauce > Brian Culbertson

Funk 2016 /