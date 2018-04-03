27 Les moulins de Michel Legrand

The Silence of Love > Alexandre Desplat

The Shape of Water /

Room Service > Michel Legrand

The Thomas Crown Affair /

Cash and Carry > Michel Legrand

A Man's Castle > Michel Legrand

The Boston Wrangler > Michel Legrand

His Eyes, Her Eyes > Michel Legrand

Moments of Love > Michel Legrand

The Windmills of Your Mind > Michel Legrand, Noel Harrison, Alan Bergman, Marylin Bergman

