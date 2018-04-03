Publié le par Pierre

#27 Les moulins de Michel Legrand

La magnifique BO de Michel Legrand pour The Thomas Crown Affair (1968), de Norman Jewison, face-à-face entre Faye Dunaway et Steve McQueen. La pépite est aussi une composition (chantée) de Michel Legrand pour le même film.

Un autre français aux Etats-Unis pour la nouveauté d’un réalisateur mexicain.

(image : MGM/United Artists)

Playlist :

The Silence of Love > Alexandre Desplat
The Shape of Water /

Room Service > Michel Legrand
The Thomas Crown Affair /

Cash and Carry > Michel Legrand
The Thomas Crown Affair /

A Man's Castle > Michel Legrand
The Thomas Crown Affair /

The Boston Wrangler > Michel Legrand
The Thomas Crown Affair /

His Eyes, Her Eyes > Michel Legrand
The Thomas Crown Affair /

Moments of Love > Michel Legrand
The Thomas Crown Affair /

The Windmills of Your Mind > Michel Legrand, Noel Harrison, Alan Bergman, Marylin Bergman
The Thomas Crown Affair /

