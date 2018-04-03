27 Les moulins de Michel Legrand

La magnifique BO de Michel Legrand pour The Thomas Crown Affair (1968), de Norman Jewison, face-à-face entre Faye Dunaway et Steve McQueen. La pépite est aussi une composition (chantée) de Michel Legrand pour le même film.
Un autre français aux Etats-Unis pour la nouveauté d’un réalisateur mexicain.
(image : MGM/United Artists)
Playlist :
The Silence of Love > Alexandre Desplat The Shape of Water /
Room Service > Michel Legrand The Thomas Crown Affair /
Cash and Carry > Michel Legrand The Thomas Crown Affair /
A Man's Castle > Michel Legrand The Thomas Crown Affair /
The Boston Wrangler > Michel Legrand The Thomas Crown Affair /
His Eyes, Her Eyes > Michel Legrand The Thomas Crown Affair /
Moments of Love > Michel Legrand The Thomas Crown Affair /
The Windmills of Your Mind > Michel Legrand, Noel Harrison, Alan Bergman, Marylin Bergman The Thomas Crown Affair /
