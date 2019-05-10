Publié le par LA MINE

La Mine S4-E24 FAIS TOURNER VINNIE PAZ – TRAGEDY KHADAFI

Playlist :

ILL BILL & VINNIE PAZ > Russo's on the Bay
Cannibal Hulk /

MED - BLU - MADLIB - DAM FUNK > Peroxide
Bang ya head /

LORD RAMS > Dans le barillet
Le Barillet II /

NOMAD > Another chapter
The nomadic chronicles worldwide /

ILLA GHEE > Good morning
Suede cigarettes /

KRS ONE > Do you get it
Kristyles /

KILLARMY / ANTHAI > Legendary
18 Fatal Strikes /

PEN SWIFT / ANTHAI > Sword Style
18 Fatal Strikes /

FAIS TOURNER - VINNIE PAZ & TRAGEDY KHADAFI > mix
Camouflage regime /

357 MP > 3.5.7 MP
Danse dans l'ombre /

LA PEPITE : RONSHA > Des bâtons dans les roues /

KICK CA : BRONZE NAZARETH > Lyrical swords /

357 MP > Danse dans l'ombre
Danse dans l'ombre /

EGO > De sang froid
Emmène moi /

SEUL 2 SEUL > Soliste
Beaucoup de choses à dire /

PROFESSOR ORTIZ - JOE BUDDEN / DJ TIGER > Bout that time it's Warfare /

PROFESSOR ORTIZ - BIG NOYD / DJ TIGER > A night in my ps /

PROFESSOR ORTIZ - GENZU DEAN / DJ TIGER > Forever Hip Hop /

TALIB KWELI > Get by
Quality /

ATMA > Who feels it knows it
Beyond the speed of mind /

ACE GAUNTLIT - NOVA KANE > Awkward fly
Murderous poetry /

HOMEBOY SANDMAN > Men or Mortal
Fertil crescent /

HOMEBOY SANDMAN - EDAN > The Gut
Humble pie /

CLASSIC : GHOSTFACE - RAEKWON > Motherless child /

PADURAP : THE PRODIGY > Medusa's path /

