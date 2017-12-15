Posted on 15 décembre 201720 décembre 2017 by Pesco #10 Sensual Beats Dans cette émission, une sélection sexy qui fait la part belle aux beatmakers hip hop et qui osera même une excursion sur les sillons strassés du RnB contemporains… Playlist : All my love > James Pants James Pants Beats Sorrows Pt. II, 2006-2010 - 2011- Stones Throw Records / Toeachizown > Dam Funk Toeachizown - 2010 - Stones Throw Records / Take it slow > Opolopo feat. Sacha Williamson Voltage Controlled Feelings - 2010 - Tokyo Dawn Records / Go with it > The Internet feat. Vic Mensa Ego Death - 2015 - Odd Future / Gabby > The Internet feat. Janelle Monae Ego Death - 2015 - Odd Future / It tastes good (Dj Spinna Vocal) > Bah Samba It Tastes Good: DJ Spinna Mixes - 2003 - Estereo / Work It Out > Beyoncé Various – Austin Powers In Goldmember - 2002 - Maverick / Unbreakable > Michael Jackson feat. Notorious B.I.G. Invincible - 2002 - Epic / Gotta Work > Amerie Because I Love It - 2007 - Columbia / Attention > Kelis feat. Raphael Saadiq Tasty - 2003 - Star Trak Entertainment / Pink Matter > Frank Ocean feat. André 3000 Channel Orange - 2012 - Def Jam / Now let me brush you > James Pants Seven Seals - 2009 - Stones Throw Records /