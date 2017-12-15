Posted on by Pesco

#10 Sensual Beats

Dans cette émission, une sélection sexy qui fait la part belle aux beatmakers hip hop et qui osera même une excursion sur les sillons strassés du RnB contemporains…

Playlist :

All my love > James Pants
James Pants Beats Sorrows Pt. II, 2006-2010 - 2011- Stones Throw Records /

Toeachizown > Dam Funk
Toeachizown - 2010 - Stones Throw Records /

Take it slow > Opolopo feat. Sacha Williamson
Voltage Controlled Feelings - 2010 - Tokyo Dawn Records /

Go with it > The Internet feat. Vic Mensa
Ego Death - 2015 - Odd Future /

Gabby > The Internet feat. Janelle Monae
Ego Death - 2015 - Odd Future /

It tastes good (Dj Spinna Vocal) > Bah Samba
It Tastes Good: DJ Spinna Mixes - 2003 - Estereo /

Work It Out > Beyoncé
Various ‎– Austin Powers In Goldmember - 2002 - Maverick /

Unbreakable > Michael Jackson feat. Notorious B.I.G.
Invincible - 2002 - Epic /

Gotta Work > Amerie
Because I Love It - 2007 - Columbia /

Attention > Kelis feat. Raphael Saadiq
Tasty - 2003 - Star Trak Entertainment /

Pink Matter > Frank Ocean feat. André 3000
Channel Orange - 2012 - Def Jam /

Now let me brush you > James Pants
Seven Seals - 2009 - Stones Throw Records /

