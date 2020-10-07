69 Special InFiné (Rone, Agoria, Clara Moto…)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik le label InFiné sera le fil rouge du mix.
Crédit photo : Coinx
Playlist :
Opening > Bruce Brubaker & Max Cooper /
Nasser > Sabrina Bellaouel /
Three Minutes > Clara Moto /
Placid Kindness > Clara Moto /
Sunrise > Jozif /
Tasty City > Rone /
Parade > Rone /
Magnolia > Agoria /
Harmonie (Simon Mattson Remix) > Oxia & Simon Mattson /
Sancy Cat > Clara Moto /
The Melody (C2 Remix) > Francesco Tristano /
Bora feat Alain Damasio > Rone /
Sapphire > Douglas Greed /
Tirana > La Fraicheur /
Wings Of Death > Danton Eeprom /
Same Thing Different > Contrverse /
Raverie > Rone /
Mumu > The Hacker /