#69 Special InFiné (Rone, Agoria, Clara Moto…)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik le label InFiné sera le fil rouge du mix.

Playlist :

Opening > Bruce Brubaker & Max Cooper /

Nasser > Sabrina Bellaouel /

Three Minutes > Clara Moto /

Placid Kindness > Clara Moto /

Sunrise > Jozif /

Tasty City > Rone /

Parade > Rone /

Magnolia > Agoria /

Harmonie (Simon Mattson Remix) > Oxia & Simon Mattson /

Sancy Cat > Clara Moto /

The Melody (C2 Remix) > Francesco Tristano /

Bora feat Alain Damasio > Rone /

Sapphire > Douglas Greed /

Tirana > La Fraicheur /

Wings Of Death > Danton Eeprom /

Same Thing Different > Contrverse /

Raverie > Rone /

Mumu > The Hacker /

